Seton Hall's Myles Cale hit a step-back 3-pointer with nine seconds remaining in overtime to give the Pirates an 84-83 win over No. 9 Kentucky on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The clutch shot capped a wild finish in the Citi Hoops Classic after both teams traded haymakers down the stretch.

Myles Powell made a double-pump 3-pointer with :02 to go in regulation to seemingly give Seton Hall the win, but UK's Keldon Johnson hit a desperation shot from halfcourt at the buzzer to tie the game at 70 and send it to overtime.

Once there, the Pirates shook off the disappointment and stunned UK with an 8-4 spurt to grab the early advantage.

The Cats trailed until Johnson made a 3-pointer from the right wing to give UK an 82-81 lead.

Kentucky's Ashton Hagans had a chance to put the Cats up by three with 23 seconds to go, but missed the front end of two free throws. That set up the game-winner by Seton Hall's Cale, who found himself open after a mad scramble by the UK defense on three other potential shooters.

The Cats had one final chance to win the game, but elected not to use one of their remaining two timeouts, and Johnson had his 3-pointer from the top of the key partially blocked by Seton Hall's Quincy McKnight.

Powell scored 28 points to lead Seton Hall (6-3). He made all six of his 3-pointers in the second half after being held to three points in the first half. Cale followed with 17 points, while McKnight added 15 for the Pirates.

Kentucky (7-2) saw its seven-game win streak snapped.

The loss overshadowed a huge performance by the Cats' P.J. Washington. The sophomore forward scored a career-high 29 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, dished out four assists, and blocked four shots to pace UK. Reid Travis (13), Tyler Herro (10) and Johnson (10) also reached double figures for the Cats.

*****

In this Cats Illustrated "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK loss...

THE GOOD:

P.J. Washington was the dependable leader many expected him to be when he decided to return to Lexington for his sophomore season. He scored 11 points in the final 5:53 of regulation and added five in overtime to keep the Cats in the game. He was 12-of-13 at the free-throw line on the day, showing huge improvement in that part of his game.

THE BAD:

When a game goes to overtime, the team that hit a big shot to get there usually carries a wave of momentum. That wasn't the case for UK, which gave up four layups in the opening moments of the extra period to fall behind 78-74. Defense, which had been so good for most of the game, reverted to some of the bad habits we saw from the Cats in their first seven games of the season. Calipari's decision not to call a timeout to set up a play with nine seconds remaining will also be called into question.

THE UGLY:

The first half featured some of the worst basketball one will witness. At one point, the two teams combined to miss 23 consecutive shots from the field. The Cats and Pirates played through two media timeouts without making a bucket spanning almost 11 minutes.

GAME BALL:

Myles Powell, Seton Hall -- The Pirates' star guard struggled royally in the first half, making only one of his four shots, but exploded for 25 in the second half and overtime. Most of his six treys were tough shots with either a hand in his face or from great depth behind the arc.

BY THE NUMBERS:

1st - Career appearance for UK redshirt freshman guard Jemarl Baker, who played briefly late in the first half. He did not score or attempt a shot.

4 - Foul-outs in the game, three for Seton Hall and one for UK (Reid Travis).

15 - Turnovers by the Cats leading to 17 points for Seton Hall.

+18 - Seton Hall scoring advantage from the 3-point line. The Pirates made 11, while the Cats managed only five.

39-35 - Kentucky rebounding advantage. The Cats entered the game with a +16.9 rebounding advantage over opponents this season.

80 - Percent at the free-throw line for UK, hitting 24 of 30.

10,244 - Attendance at Madison Square Garden.

QUOTABLE:

"I liked the fact that we fought and how we defended in the first half, but the reality of it is we had about five breakdowns for layups in the second half, and that kept us at bay." -- UK head coach John Calipari

UP NEXT:

Kentucky returns to action next Saturday at Rupp Arena against Utah. Tipoff is slated for 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2.