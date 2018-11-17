LEXINGTON, Ky. -- It was nearly a perfect Senior Day script for Kentucky on Saturday at Kroger Field.

The No. 20 Wildcats improved to 8-3 on the season with a 34-23 win over Middle Tennessee State that was fueled by huge contributions from players in their home finale.

Senior defensive back Mike Edwards opened the scoring with a 66-yard interception return for a touchdown on MTSU's opening possession of the game. He forced a fumble on the Blue Raiders' second possession that led to a 14-0 lead for the Cats and finished the day with 12 tackles.

Senior linebacker Josh Allen recorded a career-high 15 tackles and two sacks on key third-down plays late in the game. The national defensive player of the year candidate broke UK's career sacks record (27.5, passing Oliver Barnett) and single-season sacks record (13.0, passing Dennis Johnson).

And senior tight end C.J. Conrad caught an 11-yard touchdown pass on a banner day for the UK veterans.

"As I'm out there giving those guys a hug and saying goodbye for their last game here at home, there's some real players there and guys that have contributed quite a bit," UK head coach Mark Stoops said.

"Mike? I mean, he's just absolutely consistent for years," Stoops continued. "One of the better players in the league. Just really consistent player. He's been very reliable.... I can't say that I have (had a better player than Allen). I've had a Thorpe winner and a couple of runners-up and been in the Thorpe several times. But just the way he impacts the game being a big guy, he's really remarkable."

Kentucky also got its typical strong performance from junior running back Benny Snell Jr., who may have also been playing his final game at Kroger Field. The Ohio native turned in his 17th 100-yard rushing performance of his career with 116 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries. He needs just 207 yards in UK's final two games to pass Sonny Collins as the Cats' all-time leader.

Afterward, Snell wanted to talk about his elder teammates.

"It was huge," he said of the senior performances. "I felt like they left on a pretty good note. Every senior had a critical moment in the game. the defensive guys making tackles, Mike with the pick, Josh with the sacks, my offensive line... Everyone came together, and I'm glad we got to leave on a note like that."

Middle Tennessee (7-4) hung close throughout the game with a ball-control passing attack that gave it a chance in the fourth quarter, but the UK defense came up with a pair of late stops -- including back to back sacks by Allen and fellow outside linebacker Boogie Watson -- to seal the victory.

Senior quarterback Brent Stockstill led the Blue Raiders with a 30-of-33 passing day for 293 yards and three touchdowns but was sacked seven times by the UK defense.

*****

In this Cats Illustrated "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK victory...

THE GOOD:

The sight of Josh Paschal taking the field for the Wildcats was perhaps the highlight of the season. The sophomore defensive lineman was diagnosed with melanoma prior to the season and had missed the first 10 games due to having the tumor surgically removed and undergoing chemotherapy. Just seeing No. 4 back on the field for UK felt like the biggest win of the season.

THE BAD:

Despite some nice individual showings, Kentucky's team defense against Tony Franklin's MTSU offense left a lot to be desired. The Blue Raiders posted 392 yards of total offense and possessed the ball for 33:22 seconds. They frustrated the Cats with a barrage of screen passes and short routes that their backs turned into big plays thanks in part to some sloppy edge tackling by the UK defense.

THE UGLY:

Kentucky wound up with a solid attendance of 47,535 for a non-marquee opponent on a cold day in mid-November, but it was a late-arriving crowd, so it was a bit sad to see one of the most decorated classes in UK history go through their Senior Day ceremony in an a sparsely occupied stadium.

GAME BALL:

Mike Edwards, Kentucky -- The senior defensive back from Cincinnati set the tone for the day with his Pick-6 to get things started and a forced fumble on the next possession. With his 12 tackles on the day, he joined UK's exclusive 300-tackle club, making him one of only 19 players in school history to record that many stops. He also moved into a tie for fourth place on the Cats' all-time interceptions list with Larry Carter (1977-79), Buzz Burnam (1970-72) and Marcus McClinton (2004-08).

BY THE NUMBERS:

3-0 - Kentucky's lead in the all-time series against MTSU.

4th - Time in 57 years that UK has won at least eight regular-season games.

6 - Wins at Kroger Field ties school record (1976, 2006) for home wins since Commonwealth Stadium opened in 1973.

7 - Sacks by UK, including two for Allen and one apiece for Watson, Adrian Middleton, Phil Hoskins, Chris Westry and Quinton Bohanna.

27 - Wins by UK's 16-man senior class during their careers to date.

44 - Career rushing touchdowns for UK's Snell.

203 - Net rushing yards for UK.

1984 - The last time UK reached the 8-win mark in the regular season.

QUOTABLE:

"We just can't stay satisfied. Our team doesn't play good that way and we need to have an edge about us here this week. And we got to go play a rival, and they're not having a great season, but they have nothing to lose, and I'm sure they're going to play very, very tough and hard against us. So we need to just kind of get our sights on that." -- UK head coach Mark Stoops on next week's Governor's Cup rivalry game against Louisville.

UP NEXT:

The Cats return to action on Saturday in the regular season finale at Louisville. This year's battle for the Governor's Cup will feature the 8-3 Cats against the 2-9 Cards, who lost 52-10 to N.C. State today in their first game since the firing of head coach Bobby Petrino. Kickoff at Cardinal Stadium is slated for 7 p.m. ET on espn2.