LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kentucky is running out of doors to kick down.

The Wildcats crashed through another on a rainy Saturday night at Kroger Field, improving to 2-0 in SEC play for the first time since 1977 with a 28-7 thrashing of No. 14 Mississippi State.

The latest milestone win came just two weeks after UK snapped its 31-game losing streak to Florida. The Cats are 4-0 for the first time since 2008 and are starting to believe a special season may be unfolding.

"We're knocking the dang doors down one at a time," said UK head coach Mark Stoops, pumping the breaks somewhat on Big Blue Nation's postgame euphoria. "So we're going to knock a door down every seven days is what we're trying to do, because one of you will come up with something. (Laughs) … What other doors do you guys got?"

Like it did at Florida, Kentucky dominated both sides of the line of scrimmage, rushing for 229 yards against one of the best defensive fronts in the SEC while holding the league's top rushing attack coming into the game to just 56 yards.

Benny Snell Jr., mocked on Twitter by Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill earlier in the week for suggesting he was confident going against the Bulldogs' defense, finished with 165 yards and four touchdowns. Hill finished with 14 yards for State.

"I don't want to say I love it, because this is an every week thing," Snell said. "... I'm proud and happy about this offense. We can go against anybody, and I'm just speaking facts."

“He’s a great running back," said MSU star defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons. "I told my teammates he backed everything he said up. I think he had like four touchdowns himself, it doesn’t get any better than that.”

The teams played to a 7-7 tie in the first half before Kentucky broke the game open in the third quarter. A 1-yard run by Snell capped an 11-play, 92-yard drive that put the Cats up 14-7. Snell added scores from 36 and 23 yards out in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

Mississippi State (3-1, 0-1 SEC) managed only 201 total yards. The Bulldogs came into the matchup averaging 587.7 yards and 50 points per game.

Senior quarterback Nick Fitzgerald, who had tormented the UK defense throughout his career with the Bulldogs, was held to just 20 yards rushing and 145 yards through the air. He was sacked three times and intercepted once by Tyrell Ajian, the first of the redshirt freshman's career with the Wildcats.

“We won this game on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday through all week of preparation," UK junior linebacker Kash Daniel said. "Everybody was laser light focused and came in knowing what we were about to face. We came out and did our thing.”



In this Cats Illustrated "Rapid Recap feature, we touch on some highlights from the UK victory...

THE GOOD:

Kentucky proved that Week 2's bludgeoning of Florida was no fluke, pounding the team recognized by many as perhaps the most physical in the SEC. The Cats' offensive line bullied a MSU defensive line that will likely put three players in the NFL. The UK defensive line shut down a Bulldogs rushing attack that was averaging a league-best 311.7 yards per game, holding them to just 56 net yards on 28 carries.

THE BAD:

Those who dislike UK's unofficial stadium anthem "Grove Street Party" -- most likely limited to those wearing maroon and white on this night -- will be going to sleep tonight with that thing ringing between their ears. It was playing on almost constant shuffle, underscoring the Cats' dominance.

THE UGLY:

The number Kentucky senior linebacker Josh Allen did on the Mississippi State offensive line. Allen was credited with six tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and one quarterback hurry. It probably should have been more. The UK pass-rushing dynamo could not buy a holding call from the SEC officiating crew on this night. The stats simply do not accurately reflect the havoc he wreaked.

GAME BALL:

Benny Snell Jr., Kentucky -- The Wildcats' star became the first player in program history to have a pair of four-touchdown games in his career. He also broke Randall Cobb's school record of 37 career touchdowns, pushing the new mark to 39 only four games into his junior season. It was the 15th 100-yard game of his career, including five straight now in SEC play. Snell now sits 872 yards shy of Sonny Collins' school record for career rushing yards.

BY THE NUMBERS:

0 - Points surrendered by the UK defense in the third quarter this season, the first such stretch since the 1980 season..

1st - Time UK has defeated two straight ranked opponents since 1977. Florida entered Week 2's game ranked No. 25.

21 - Largest margin of victory over a ranked opponent since 21-0 win over Ole Miss in 1993.

201 - Fewest total yards surrendered to a ranked opponent since 1993 win over Ole Miss, who also had 201 in that game.

1953 - UK's last win over a ranked MSU squad.

2007 - Last home win over an opponent ranked in the Top 15 since the Cats defeated No. 1 LSU.

QUOTABLE:

"Like to start just by saying what a special night on all fronts, truly a great night. I want to start by thanking the Big Blue Nation. That is what I'm talking about when I say it takes all of us. They made a difference. The fans made a difference, the students made a difference. Greatly appreciate the support." -- UK head coach Mark Stoops on an crowd of 60,037 and the electric atmosphere at Kroger Field despite a steady downpour all night long in Lexington.

UP NEXT:

Kentucky returns to Kroger Field next weekend for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff against South Carolina. The Gamecocks (2-1, 1-1 SEC) rolled to a 37-14 win on Saturday at Vanderbilt. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network