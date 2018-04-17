A rough fifth inning on the mound and in the field cost Kentucky on Tuesday as it came up short in a bid to record a season sweep of Louisville.

The Wildcats issued three walks, failed to turn a double play and botched a pickoff in the four-run inning by the Cardinals that helped pave the way to a 8-2 win at Jim Patterson Stadium in Louisville.

Kentucky won the first game of the home-and-home rivalry series 8-5 in Lexington on April 3.

It was one of the worst offensive performances of the season for Nick Mingione's squad. The No. 9 Cats (25-12) managed only three hits against the Cards' mid-week rotation of pitchers.

Freshman left-hander Reid Detmers started for Louisville, pitching 4.2 innings and allowing one run on three hits and a walk while striking out five. Shay Smiddy (4-1) worked the next 2.1 innings, allowing no runs and no hits. Michael McAvene, Gavin Sullivan and Sam Bordner came on for the Cards to close out the final two innings with minimal damage.

Kentucky's lone runs came courtesy of a solo home run by shortstop Trey Dawson and an RBI groundout by Luke Becker.

Louisville (25-11) got three hits and two RBI from leftfielder Jake Snider to lead the offensive attack. Designated hitter Danny Oriente added two hits and drove in a pair of runs.

Freshman right-hander Daniel Harper (2-2) started for the Cats, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over 3.2 innings on the mound. UK's pitching staff issued eight walks, threw two wild pitches and committed a costly throwing error on the night.