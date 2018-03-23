ATLANTA -- Kentucky's alleged yellow brick road to the Final Four wound up having more pitfalls than anyone short of Dorthy & Co. could imagine.

Kansas State used a harassing defense and physical gameplan to force the fifth-seeded Wildcats into one of their worst offensive performances of the season. UK shot 38 percent from the field, missed 14 free throws and turned the ball over 15 times en route to a 61-58 loss in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament at Philips Arena.

Ninth-seeded Kansas State (25-11) will now play fellow underdog Loyola-Chicago (31-5), a No. 11 seed, on Saturday in the South Region finals.

Kentucky's season ended at 26-11.

The Wildcats had a chance to send the game into overtime, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's contested 3-pointer from the right wing bounced off the rim as the final buzzer sounded.

"Congratulations to Kansas State," UK coach John Calipari said. "They played well. They played the kind of game, a physical game, and did what they had to do. Shot 35 percent and won a basketball game. My hats off to them. I'm proud of my team. Had our chance to win, didn't play particularly well for us, but still had a chance to win."

In hindsight, Calipari said he wished he had called a timeout on the Cats' previous possession, when, trailing by two, Quade Green rushed a long jumper on the right baseline that missed badly with seven seconds remaining.

"We had worked on something, and I thought we could catch them off guard," Calipari said. "Veteran team (Kansas State), should have called a timeout. Can't put that on these guys. That's right on my shoulders."

Kentucky scored a season-low 58 points, including a horrific first half that saw the Cats shoot 6-for-23 from the field. UK's 16 made field goals, 42 field-goal attempts and six assists were all season lows.

"We really wanted to clog the lane and get a lot of deflections," Kansas State coach Bruce Weber said. "I'll be interested to see if we -- I challenged them to get 40, but we'll see if we were close to that because those things are the difference makers."

The Cats stayed in the game by getting to the free-throw line 37 times, but they made only 23. Freshman forward P.J. Washington had 18 points and a game-high 15 rebounds, but finished 8-for-20 at the line.

"I feel like if I would have made at least half of those, we would have won the game, so I didn't play really good," Washington said.

Kansas State was led by Xavier Sneed with 22 points and nine rebounds. He went 5-for-8 from the 3-point arc on a night when his team hit an uncharacteristic nine treys. Barry Brown added 13 for the Big 12's Wildcats.

In this Cats Illustrated "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from UK's season-ending loss...

THE GOOD:

P.J. Washington was an absolute warrior who almost single-handedly kept UK in the game with his relentless rebounding. Without him, Kansas State may win by double digits. It's a shame that many will not remember that tremendous effort due to his free-throw woes.

THE BAD:

Turnovers have been the key stat column for UK almost all season long. With low turnovers, the Cats are one of the best teams in the country. With high turnovers, they are extremely vulnerable. Unfortunately, this was one of the high games. Turning the ball over 15 times in a game in which you only get 42 shots up is nearly impossible to overcome.

THE UGLY:

Free throws come back to haunt yet another Calipari team. The Cats missed seven in each half. If they hit their modest season average of 69.7 percent, they win comfortably.

GAME BALL:

Bruce Weber, Kansas State - We haven't reserved this spot for a coach this season, but one can make a strong case that his game preparation and scouting was the difference in the game. Perhaps borrowing from the Frank Martin blueprint at South Carolina, Weber was determined to make the game extremely difficult for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was hedged and bumped and harassed for 40 minutes. The Cats' best player went 2-for-10 from the field and turned the ball over five times.

BY THE NUMBERS:

1st - Loss to UK in the all-time series with Kansas State. The Cats had won the previous nine meetings.

6-1 - Kentucky's record under Calipari in Sweet 16 games.

11 - Steals for Kansas State, the most against UK this season.

13-1 - Deficit that UK faced after the game's first three minutes.

+18 - Kansas State edge from the 3-point arc.

24 - Kansas State points off turnovers.

51 - Total fouls between the two teams leading to 59 free-throw attempts.

QUOTABLE:

"Again, both individually and collectively, this was a rewarding year for me. I wish it could have ended in another week, but you know, for me to see how individual players got better, for me to see how this team came together, for me to see Jarred (Vanderbilt) in, Jarred out, all the stuff that went on with injuries, and they hung in there and played (as) a bunch of freshmen. I thought they really performed." - UK coach John Calipari

UP NEXT:

Kentucky's attention now turns to shaping the roster for 2018-19. Many freshmen could have NBA Draft decisions to make in the weeks to come. The Cats currently have three commitments from the Class of 2018: point guard Immanuel Quickley, shooting guard Tyler Herro and small forward Keldon Johnson.