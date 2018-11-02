LEXINGTON, Ky. -- John Calipari wondered aloud why he scheduled Indiana University of Pennsylvania for Kentucky's second and final exhibition game after the Crimson Hawks pushed his No. 2 Wildcats to the limit for most of Friday's game at Rupp Arena.

"No good deed... " the UK head coach joked after his Cats eventually pulled away for a deceptively convincing 86-64 win.

"This team was excited about playing us, and they came out with high energy... That was a good team."

The Crimson Hawks are expected to be one of the top clubs at the NCAA Division II level, entering the season ranked No. 8. Their reputation is such that many top DI programs will not schedule them.

"I want to be thankful to coach Calipari for playing us," IUP head coach Joe Lombardi said. "There's a number of coaches and programs who won't play because they don't want to get tested or challenged or take a risk at losing or something like that, but I'm really grateful to Coach Cal for giving us this opportunity. He's been a great friend and our relationship has grown closer since my son, Dominic, was a GA for him five or six years ago."

Kentucky led by only nine at halftime (43-34) and the margin hovered around single digits until the Cats finally pulled away with 6:46 remaining. A Tyler Herro 3-pointer with 1:03 remaining marked UK's largest lead (24) of the night.

The game could have been much closer if not for a dominant performance by graduate transfer Reid Travis, a 6-foot-8, 240-pound forward who led UK with 22 points and 14 rebounds.

"Reid Travis... holy cow," Lombardi said. "I'm just glad, to be honest with you, that nobody got hurt. Coach (Mark) Stoops was here, he probably wants to stick him in the middle of the line tomorrow (in UK Football's game against Georgia) and he could be a run-stuffer."

PJ Washington added 20 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots for the Cats, who also placed Herro (17) and Keldon Johnson (11) in the double-figure scoring column.

Jacobo Diaz led the Crimson Hawks with 17 points, while Malik Miller added 16.

*****

In this Cats Illustrated "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK victory...

THE GOOD:

The Cats played pretty well in almost every offensive phase of the game. They shot 50 percent (29 of 58) from the floor, 41 percent (9 of 22) from beyond the arc, and 91 percent (19 of 21) at the free-throw line. UK had 17 assists and 14 turnovers, a positive number despite still experimenting with various lineup combinations and dealing with a lot of young players.

THE BAD:

Defense remains a work in progress. The Cats remained susceptible to some of the straight-line drives and isolation plays that Transylvania hurt them with in the first exhibition. There is little doubt that Duke will attempt to exploit some of those weaknesses in the season opener.

THE UGLY:

Post-entry passing was occasionally an issue for the Cats. Calipari stressed after the game that it needs to improve. UK often identifies the open man in the paint too late (resulting in a number of its 14 turnovers) or not at all, which negates the big advantage guys like Travis and Washington have down on the low block.

GAME BALL:

Reid Travis, Kentucky -- The graduate transfer from Stanford has been exactly as advertised since joining the Wildcats, providing a double-double (or close to it) every time he steps on the floor. He brings both a physicality and a steadying influence to the lineup that many of UK's youth-laden teams have not featured.

BY THE NUMBERS:

2 - Second-chance points for IUP.

5 - Team-high assists for UK's Keldon Johnson.

5-of-7 - Three-point shooting for UK's Tyler Herro.

8-of-9 - PJ Washington's shooting from the field.

39-25 - Rebounding advantage for Cats.

136-12 - UK's all-time record in exhibition games.

QUOTABLE:

"I think it helps prepare them for Duke to some small degree. I don't want to overstate it, but when you have compete and fight a little bit, it only gets you better the next time you play." -- IUP coach Joe Lombardi.

UP NEXT:

The Cats open the 2018-19 college basketball season with a bang, playing No. 4 Duke on Tuesday night in the Champions Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Tipoff is slated for approximately 9:30 ET on ESPN.