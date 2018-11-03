LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kentucky's dreams of an SEC East title and its first appearance in the league's championship game ran headlong into a Georgia team that looked determined to keep the status quo intact on Saturday at Kroger Field.

The No. 6 Bulldogs left little doubt that they remain the elite team in the East, clinching the division with a convincing 34-17 victory.

Georgia (8-1, 6-1 SEC) rolled up 444 yards of total offense against the No. 11 Wildcats' previously stingy defense. Three hundred, thirty-one of those came on the ground, including dual career-high performances from D'Andre Swift (156) and Elijah Holyfield (115).

Meanwhile, the UGA defense held Kentucky star running back Benny Snell Jr. to a modest 73 yards, and the Bulldogs' special teams delivered a 65-yard punt return by Mecole Hardman to set up their first touchdown of the day.

"Really, you have to give credit to Georgia. They beat us in all phases," UK head coach Mark Stoops said of the defending national runner-up. "They just really played a good football game... and definitely was not our best effort.

"Did not execute at times. At times we got outmanned. We missed more tackles than I can remember."

Kentucky (7-2, 5-2 SEC) fell behind 14-3 at halftime and saw the deficit grow to 28-3 in the third quarter thanks to a 4-yard TD run by Holyfield and an 83-yard score by Swift. Both set new career highs for rushing.

The Cats tacked on a pair of late touchdowns to keep the score respectable, but could never slow the Bulldogs down enough to truly threaten them.

UK quarterback Terry Wilson completed 23 of 29 passes for 226 yards and a touchdown but was also sacked four times by the UGA defense. The Cats finished with 310 yards of total offense.

Despite the disappointing loss, Stoops' squad earned respect from the opposing sideline for getting into a position to set up a November showdown with the Bulldogs.

"I want to give a lot of credit to Mark Stoops and his program," UGA head coach Kirby Smart said. "What he's done here to create this kind of atmosphere and to have a game of this magnitude in Lexington, Ky., says that the SEC is a tough place to play... This group of seniors that he has is really tremendous and they play really hard."

Snell said the Cats have to keep their eyes on what can still be a special season.

"Some of the young guys had their heads down," he said. "... We still got more games to play. It's fresh, we're fresh off the loss, but we still got a good Tennessee team to play. We still got games we got to win. I fell them being down, but we gotta get up. We gotta get up."

Added Stoops: "We can't make this loss turn into two."

*****



In this Cats Illustrated "Rapid Recap" feature we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK loss...

THE GOOD:

The atmosphere at Kroger Field may have been as good as any in the history of the venue. No bigger game has arguably ever been played in Lexington, and the Big Blue Nation stepped up and delivered the type of home field advantage that could have helped put UK over the top in a closer game.

THE BAD:

Kentucky's tackling was as bad as we have seen it all season, particularly on the perimeter. The Cats' big defensive backs are typically sure tacklers, but they picked the wrong game for a letdown. Georgia's talented backs exploited the miscues consistently for explosive plays.

THE UGLY:

The Cats lost two players via ejections. Safety Darius West was tossed for targeting in the third quarter, and offensive lineman Bunchy Stallings was kicked out for physically engaging with an official after a UK touchdown in the third quarter, similar to the scenario that led to Benny Snell Jr. getting ejected from the Music City Bowl last season. West will be required to sit out the first half of next week's game at Tennessee. It is believed that Stallings will not face further disciplinary action.

GAME BALL:

D'Andre Swift, Georgia -- The 5-foot-9, 215-pound sophomore showed why he was one of America's most sought-after running back prospects coming out of Philadelphia two years ago with a performance that looked like so many Bulldog stars who have come before him. Georgia lost Nick Chubb and Sony Michel to the NFL Draft and have not skipped a beat.

BY THE NUMBERS:

0 - Sacks by the UK defense.

1 - Punt by UGA on the day. The Bulldogs scored on six possessions and fumbled on two others.

1st - Player to rush for 1,000 yards three times in a career at UK -- Benny Snell Jr., who reached 1,008 today.

2.4 - Yards per rushing attempt by the UK offense.

8 - Rushing plays of 10 yards or more by the Bulldogs accounting for 219 of the 331 rushing yards. UK allowed 122 yards (2.9 ypc) on the other 42 carries.

34 - Most points UK has allowed this season.



444 - Most yards UK has allowed this season.

QUOTABLE:

"I thought they moved us. They made us miss. They did a nice job with their pinch sets, bouncing it. Our run support, a lot of things we can do better, and again, a lot of that has to do with (Georgia)." -- UK head coach Mark Stoops

UP NEXT:

Kentucky hits the road for a matchup with border rival Tennessee next Saturday. Kickoff and broadcast assignments have yet to be determined. The Volunteers (4-5, 1-4 SEC) struggled in a 14-3 win over Charlotte on Saturday in Knoxville.