Kentucky's pitchers were at their best in Saturday's series finale at Georgia when they were threatened the most.

The Wildcats' Justin Lewis, Jimmy Ramsey, Carson Coleman and Chris Machamer combined to strand 13 baserunners in a 1-0 victory over the Bulldogs that nailed down the series for No. 8 Kentucky.

If marked the Cats’ third series win over a ranked opponent this season.

No.18 Georgia left two runners stranded in five of the nine innings, including each of the last three.

Ramsey (2-1) was the beneficiary of the game's lone run, which came on a two-out single by Kole Cottam in the eighth inning. Machamer came on to record the final four outs and pick up his sixth save.

Lewis started for UK, working around seven hits and two walks to toss six shutout innings. The junior right-hander struck out eight.

Making his first collegiate start, Georgia freshman left-hander C.J. Smith allowed no runs on four hits and three walks over five innings on the mound. Ryan Webb (1-4) took the loss out of the Dawgs' bullpen.

The Cats collected only six hits -- two by junior outfielder Tristan Pompey -- but drew seven walks and one hit batsman. They stranded 11 on the night.

Kentucky (25-11, 7-8 SEC) pulled within one game of the .500 mark in league play after starting the season 1-5 on the road.

Georgia, which won the first game of Saturday's doubleheader 9-7, dropped to 25-11 over and 9-6 in the SEC.



