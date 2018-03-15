Kentucky made 13 of 14 free throws down the stretch to hold off a spirited upset bid by Davidson and claim a 78-73 win on Thursday in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament at Boise, Idaho.

"It was a good win for this young team, first time being in the NCAA Tournament and not knowing what to expect," UK coach John Calipari said. "But what they should have learned is, if you come out and play how we did in the second half, our season will be over.

"The way they played in the first half, we still needed to make a couple more shots, do some stuff, but I thought defensively, to play a team that's as efficient and execution team as Davidson, this young team did pretty good."

The fifth-seeded Wildcats (25-10) led by 10 after an impressive defensive showing in the first half, but No. 12 Davidson fought back with its potent offense to tie the game at 54 with seven minutes remaining.

Kentucky rediscovered its defensive prowess just in time to hold off the Atlantic 10's Wildcats. Davidson was held to only one basket from the 4:14 mark to the :14 mark as John Calipari's squad pulled away.

Kevin Knox scored eight of his game-high 25 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tallied nine of his 19 in the final three minutes. The two UK freshmen combined to sink all but one of the Cats' final 14 free throw attempts.

"They made life for us around the rim on both the offensive end and the defensive end difficult," Davidson coach Bob McKillop said.

Kentucky managed to win despite going 0-for-6 from the 3-point line. The Cats compensated by shooting 51 percent (26 of 51) from the field and 81 percent (26 of 32) at the free-throw line.

When asked if he could envision losing a game in this era when the opponent did not make a 3-pointer, McKillop said: "When you send them to the line for 32 shots and they hit 80 percent of them, you put yourself in jeopardy."

Davidson (21-12) was led by sophomore guard Jon Axel Gudmundsson with 21 points, including a 6-for-11 night from beyond the 3-point arc.

In this Cats Illustrated "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK victory...

THE GOOD:

Kentucky showed some mental toughness down the stretch as the crowd in Boise got behind the underdog and tried to rattle the young Cats. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shook off what had been a difficult night on the offensive end of the floor to score seven consecutive points when UK needed them most.

THE BAD:

The Cats did not come out of the locker room for the second half with the same kind of defensive focus and intensity they showed in the first half. Davidson opened 5-of-5 from the field, including three 3-pointers, to erase the 34-24 halftime lead.

THE UGLY:

Davidson played within 36-28 on the boards. I did not anticipate the guard-oriented A10 squad being able to hang that close to UK in the rebounding column.

GAME BALL:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kentucky - Could have gone to either Knox or SGA, but the later did something pretty rare to grab my vote. He's the second player in Division I history since steals became an official statistic in 1985-1986 to have at least 19 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, and 5 steals in a NCAA Tournament game (Marcus Smart, Oklahoma State vs. Gonzaga, March 21st, 2014). The young Canadian came up huge down the stretch for the Cats.

BY THE NUMBERS:

0 - Three-pointers for UK, ending a streak of 1,047 consecutive games with at least one trey. The last game without a 3-pointer was Nov. 26, 1988, against Seton Hall in the Great Alaska Shootout. It marked only the third time since the 3-point line came into existence that UK did not record one.

No. 1 - Song on the pop charts the last time UK did not make a 3-pointer: "Bad Medicine" by Bon Jovi.

2nd - Most points scored (25, Kevin Knox) by a UK freshman in his NCAA Tournament debut.

8-for-31 - Shooting for Davidson's two leading scorers on the season, Peyton Aldridge and Kellan Grady.



11 - Points for UK's P.J. Washington, all coming in the first half.

27-6 - Calipari's record at UK in NCAA Tournament games.

1958 - UK is undefeated in the tourney the last 60 years when holding a lead of 10 points or more at halftime.

QUOTABLE:

"First half, really good, second half, shaky." -- UK coach John Calipari when asked to describe his team's defensive performance. Davidson was held to 29 percent in the first half but shot 52 percent in the second half.

UP NEXT:

Kentucky advances to the second round to face the winner of tonight's late Arizona-Buffalo game in Boise.