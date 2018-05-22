Auburn's Edouard Julien lined a one-out single to centerfield in the 11th inning to drive in Cade Evans and give the Tigers a 4-3 win over Kentucky on Tuesday in the opening round of the SEC Tournament.

The loss eliminated the 10th seeded Wildcats (34-22) and sent No. 7 seed Auburn (38-19) on to the double-elimination round in Hoover, Ala.

It was a potential costly setback for the Cats -- their fourth straight after being swept last weekend at Vanderbilt -- as many college baseball observers now have them being omitted from the NCAA Tournament field despite being ranked in the Top 25 nearly the entire season and at one point reaching the Top 5.

It was also a heartbreaker as a pair of UK veterans delivered heroic performances to give the Cats a chance.

Kentucky had battled back to tie the game at 3-3 on Kole Cottam's two-out, two-strike double in the ninth inning, but the Wildcats left the winning run in scoring position in both the ninth and the 10th and could never reclaim the lead.

UK stranded 10 baserunners on the day, going 2-for-15 with runners in scoring position.

The Cats' ace, Sean Hjelle, did not start the game. He was instead used in emergency relief of Daniel Harper and delivered 7.1 innings of shutout baseball. The junior right-hander allowed only four hits, struck out nine and walked none.

Harper, a freshman right-hander and UK's typical mid-week starter, allowed three runs on four hits and a walk over 2.2 innings before giving way to Hjelle.

Another weekend starter, Zack Thompson (2-1), entered in relief in the 11th inning after Hjelle had thrown 118 pitches. The sophomore left-hander gave up the winning run on two hits and a walk in one-third of an inning.

Cottam, a junior catcher/first baseman, went 3-for-5 with a home run, double and two RBI for the Cats. Fellow All-SEC selection Luke Heyer also collected three hits, while Zeke Lewis and Ryan Shinn each added two.

Auburn got a solo home run from shortstop Will Holland and an RBI double from Brett Wright to highlight the offense prior to Julien's game-winner.

Jack Owen started for the Tigers but lasted only 2.2 innings. He worked around two hits and three walks to allow just one run but had to throw 43 pitches, which forced Auburn to go to the bullpen.

That may have saved the game for the Tigers. Davis Daniel worked the next 5.1 innings, allowing only two runs on six hits while striking out six.

Cody Greenhill (4-2) earned the win with three innings of shutout relief.

The Cats will return to Lexington and await word on an NCAA Tournament berth, which will be announced Monday at noon ET.