Kentucky leaned on a pair of its stars Sunday to help it avoid a sweep at Alabama.

The No. 7 Wildcats dropped the first two games of the weekend series in Tuscaloosa, but junior right-hander Justin Lewis held the Crimson Tide to only two runs over 7.1 innings, and junior outfielder Tristan Pompey hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning to lead UK to a 5-2 win.

Lewis (5-2) allowed only five hits and two walks while striking out six. The only runs tallied against him came in the first inning.

Kentucky (19-9, 3-6 SEC) also got three hits from Luke Heyer and Kole Cottam. The latter also hit a solo home run, his team-leading 12th of the season, to highlight the offensive attack.

Right fielder Chandler Taylor hit a two-run homer for Alabama (18-11, 3-6 SEC) in the first inning, but the Crimson Tide were shut down by Lewis and UK closer Chris Machamer the rest of the way.

Machamer worked a perfect 1.2 innings of relief to pick up his second save of the season.

Brock Guffey (1-1) took the loss for Alabama, surrendering the go-ahead runs in the seventh inning in relief of starter Garrett Rukes and Kyle Cameron.

Kentucky returns to action on Tuesday in a Bluegrass State showdown with the rival Louisville Cardinals. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET at Cliff Hagan Stadium in Lexington.



