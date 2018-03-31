Alabama's Hunter Alexander bashed a two-out grand slam in the eighth inning Saturday to lift the Crimson Tide to a 4-2 win over Kentucky in Game 2 of the weekend series in Tuscaloosa.

The grand slam was only the second hit of the day for Alabama against UK starter Zach Haake, who pitched 6.2 innings of no-hit baseball before suffering the gut-wrenching loss.

Haake (1-1) walked nine, including three in the decisive eighth inning to set up the grand slam by Alexander. The home run came on the 115th pitch thrown by the junior right-hander.

Alabama (18-10, 3-5 SEC) clinched the series over the Cats. The Tide also won 4-2 in the series opener on Friday night. They entered the weekend on a seven-game losing streak.

No. 7 Kentucky (18-9, 2-6 SEC) has lost all five of its road games in league play this season.

Situational hitting has been the main culprit. The Cats banged out 10 hits on Saturday, but produced only two runs. They stranded eight runners on base.

Dylan Duarte (3-0) earned the win for Alabama, pitching one inning out of the bullpen. Deacon Medders picked up his fourth save of the season.

The series finale is slated for Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.