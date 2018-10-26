LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kentucky put its impressive balance on display Friday night in its exhibition opener against Transylvania.

The No. 2 Wildcats placed seven players in double figures, led by freshman forward EJ Montgomery with 14 points, in a 94-66 win over their crosstown Division III neighbors at Rupp Arena.

Keldon Johnson, Nick Richards and Quade Green each followed with 13 points, while Reid Travis and PJ Washington followed with 12 and Ashton Hagans chipped in with 10.

"We're still exploring," UK head coach John Calipari said. "I mean, we had seven guys in double figures. You know, you had a lot of people doing some things."

The visiting Pioneers splashed nine treys and finished the game with a plus-28 advantage in the 3-point column, making the final score closer than some may have expected. UK hit just one of 13 attempts from beyond the arc.

"This will be a great teaching tape," said Calipari, whose team opens the regular season on Nov. 6 against Duke in the Champions Classic.

"The good is that our intentions were there as far as working hard, the effort and the energy," Travis said. "We really wanted to do the right things and just some things we need to work on… it’s expected early in the season. As far as cleaning up – some turnovers, rotations on defense, guarding the ball — those are going to come as we start to work on those things some more.”

As expected, Kentucky dominated the glass to the tune of 52-18. Travis, a 6-foot-8 graduate transfer from Stanford, recorded a double-double with a game-high 10 rebounds to go along with his dozen points. Montgomery and Richards added nine and eight rebounds, respectively, for UK.

"It's been a couple years since Kentucky's had a big guy with that kind of size at that age," Transylvania coach Brian Lane said of Travis. "I think he's a huge factor."

Transylvania was led by Michael Jefferson with 14 points and Cooper Theobald with 13. The Pioneers shot 38.3 percent (23 of 60) from the field, including a 9-for-31 night from long range.

In this Cats Illustrated "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK victory...

THE GOOD:

Kentucky's depth is a great luxury. There's not much difference between players one through nine, as evidenced by tonight's final scoring tally, which allows John Calipari to mix and match in order to push the right buttons. It may take him a few weeks into the season to find the right lineup combinations, but it's nice to have so many options. Not many programs in college basketball can bring talent like Keldon Johnson, Tyler Herro, Ashton Hagans and EJ Montgomery off the bench.

THE BAD:

Only one of the Cats' 33 made baskets came from beyond the 3-point arc, an area that Calipari would like to see improve during the Cats' second and final exhibition game against Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

THE UGLY:

Freshman wing Tyler Herro, who wowed the Rupp Arena crowd with 34 points in the Blue-White Game on Sunday, finished 1-for-8 with only four points against Transylvania. Calipari said the humbling experience will help his young player learn to set himself up for better looks. "I told him, you have to get your shot before you catch the ball. This isn't high school."

GAME BALL:

Reid Travis, Kentucky -- He was Mr. Consistency throughout the game. The Cats essentially know what to expect from their newcomer's no-frills approach. Many double-doubles will follow this one.

BY THE NUMBERS:

1 - Three-pointer made by UK on 13 attempts.

29 - Biggest lead of the night for the Cats.

41 - Bench points for Kentucky.

62 - Points in the paint by UK.

75 - Percent at the free throw line for the Cats, knocking down 27 of 36.

135-12 - UK's all-time record in exhibition games.

QUOTABLE:

"I told our guys that our gob is to come down here and play an exhibition game where Kentucky can go back and watch the tape and look at some things; our job is to help them get better." -- Transylvania coach Brian Lane.

UP NEXT:

The Cats will play their second exhibition game on Nov. 2 against Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.