Kentucky led for all but a few seconds Wednesday night in its Bahamas tour exhibition opener.

The Wildcats raced to a 13-0 lead early in the game and closed the night in Nassau with a 38-16 run to defeat the Bahamas National Team 85-61.

Sophomore center Nick Richards powered UK with 19 points, going 6-for-8 from the floor and 7-for-8 at the line. He also grabbed six rebounds and blocked four shots (unofficially). No live stats were available for the event.

Herro, a freshman wing, went 6-for-11 from the floor and 4-for-4 at the line on his way to 16 points. The Cats also got 11 points from freshman wing Keldon Johnson and 10 from sophomore forward PJ Washington to round out four players in double-figure scoring.

Graduate transfer Reid Travis, a 6-foot-8 forward who came to UK from Stanford this summer, scored only five points but grabbed a team-high 14 rebounds.

Rounding out the UK scoring was: EJ Montgomery 8, Ashton Hagans 6, Immanuel Quickley 5, Brad Calipari 3 and Quade Green 2.

The Cats struggled from the perimeter in their opener, making only two of 20 from beyond the 3-point arc. Quickley made one in the first half, and Calipari knocked one down in the second half.

The Bahamas National Team led only once in the game, 44-43, at the 16:45 mark of the second half. Kentucky responded with a 9-1 run to regain control of the game.

Kentucky returns to action on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET against San Lorenzo de Almagro from Argentina. The game will air live on the SEC Network.