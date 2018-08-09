It will go down in Kentucky basketball lore as the night Tyler Herro shot the lights out.

Kentucky's freshman wing scored 15 of his game-high 22 points in the first half of Thursday's exhibition game against Argentinian professional squad San Lorenzo de Almagro.

The last of Herro's three first-half treys came just before a power outage in Nassau, highlighting a bizarre 91-68 victory for the Wildcats in Game 2 of their Bahamas trip.

Kentucky shot 67 percent (16 of 24) from the field in the first half against a SLdA team that has won three championships in its homeland. The Cats led 45-27 at the half, which ended prematurely with 2:53 left on the clock as event organizers scrambled to restore power.

UK cooled down a bit in the second half -- initially played with the aid of generators and no live TV feed on the SEC Network -- but still had enough juice to cruise to a second straight win on the island.

Sophomore forward PJ Washington scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half as the Cats continued to pull away.

Kentucky shot 64 percent (34 of 53) for the game, led by Herro's 7-for-10 night. He also scored 16 points in UK's opener on Wednesday against the Bahamas National Team.

It was a much better perimeter showing for the Cats, who went 2-for-20 from beyond the arc against the Bahamas. They knocked down seven of 12 against SLdA.

John Calipari's squad placed four other players in double-figures, including Keldon Johnson (13), Reid Travis (11), Quade Green (10) and Nick Richards (10).

Rounding out the UK scoring was Immanuel Quickley (6) and Ashton Hagans (4). Both freshman guards had good all-around floor games. Quickley added a team-high seven rebounds and five assists, while Hagans chipped in with three rebounds, one assist and one steal.

The Cats return to action on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET against Serbian squad Mega Bemax in the third of four scheduled games in Nassau.