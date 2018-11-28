LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Until seeing his Kentucky team pummel Monmouth 90-44 on Wednesday night at Rupp Arena, John Calipari admitted he was having trouble watching some of the nation's other top teams play on television.

"The reality of it is, we just played harder," the UK coach said. "Are you watching any games? I can't stand to watch games on TV compared to how we were playing before. We're not playing as hard as some of these other teams, and I'm not used to that."

The No. 10 Wildcats delivered perhaps their best defensive effort against Monmouth, holding the Hawks to 27.6 percent shooting from the field and a 2-for-16 night from beyond the 3-point arc, which had been a trouble spot for UK in most of its other games. They also forced 16 turnovers.

Monmouth managed just 22 points in each half.

"I'll have to watch the tape, but the energy was unbelievable, and we just rode the guys who had energy," Calipari said.

"Best defensive game we've played so far," UK sophomore guard Quade Green said. "We had no straight-line drives... nobody got easy straight lines to the runway with layups and stuff."

In order to help spark the Cats, the UK staff developed a statistic Calipari referred to as "kills," or getting a stop on three consecutive possessions by the opponent. On Wednesday, the Cats had five of those.

"That's how you stretch games out," said Calipari, later adding, "This was a good first step for us."

Freshman wing Tyler Herro led the Cats (6-1) with 16 points and made two of UK's 10 3-pointers. He also grabbed a team-high eight rebounds and recorded five steals.

"He anticipates well," Calipari said of Herro's defensive performance.

Three other UK players reached double-figure scoring: Keldon Johnson (15), Green (14) and Reid Travis (13).

The Cats shot 56.6 percent from the field, 41.7 percent from 3-point range, and 87 percent at the line in an impressive all-around offensive showing.

Monmouth (0-8) was led by sophomore guard Ray Salnave with 14 points. He was the lone Hawk in double figures.

King Rice, a former North Carolina Tar Heel guard now coaching at Monmouth, said he sees Calipari getting his team back on the right path.

"This is a really good basketball team that's deep," he said. "They seem to really like each other, they share the ball, and they'll be a top five when they get to March."

*****

In this Cats Illustrated "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK victory...

THE GOOD:

Kentucky finally took a 20-something lead and stretched it out to 40-something, as Calipari has beckoned all season long. It wasn't quite a flawless performance, but it was the closest thing that the Cats have delivered to one thus far.

THE BAD:

The Cats turned the ball over 14 times against the outmatched Hawks, finishing with only a +1 in the assist column. UK is still getting too many miscues from its bigs (half of them from the frontcourt) but Calipari gave the team a bit of a pass in his postgame press conference, instead praising the way they attempted to share the ball.

THE UGLY:

It was the sixth consecutive game at Rupp Arena that failed to move the fan needle. Only 18,680 came out to the midweek 8:30 tipoff, about four thousand shy of capacity. At times during the blowout, the legendary venue was library-caliber quiet. That should change soon. Beginning with what could be a challenging game Saturday against UNC-Greensboro, the Cats take a big step up in competition level.

GAME BALL:

Tyler Herro, Kentucky -- The freshman wing from Wisconsin had his best all-around game as a collegiate player, going 6-of-10 from the field and 2-of-5 from 3-point range, grabbing eight rebounds and recording five steals.

BY THE NUMBERS:

2nd - Game with five steals in the first seven games of Tyler Herro's career at UK.

3 - Blocked shots by UK's Nick Richards despite playing just nine minutes.

18-2 - Fast-break points advantage for UK.

40-25 - Rebounding edge for the Cats.

18,680 - Attendance at Rupp Arena.

QUOTABLE:

"I'm just going with the guys who are going to go with energy. We don't need cool. I don't care what it looks like. We gotta get going... For me, when I don't have to coach that, I'm happy. Today was a fun game for me to coach." -- UK coach John Calipari

UP NEXT:

The Cats face UNC-Greensboro on Saturday in a 1 p.m. ET tipoff at Rupp Arena. The game was originally scheduled for a 4 p.m. tip, but was changed to an earlier start on ESPN2.