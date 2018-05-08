Tristan Pompey hit a ninth-inning home run Tuesday night in Bloomington as Kentucky defeated Indiana 7-6 in a hard-fought battle between Top 25 clubs that could have NCAA Tournament implications.

The No. 17 Wildcats and No. 19 Hoosiers are both in contention for regional host bids. Kentucky's high RPI and win over IU could boost its hopes for one of those coveted 16 spots with two weekends remaining in the regular season.

Securing the victory would be a mighty struggle. Indiana kept constant pressure on the UK pitching staff. The Hoosiers ultimately stranded 13 baserunners as the Cats' Chris Machamer pitched around a solo home run in the ninth inning to nail down his ninth save of the season.

Kentucky (31-17) used a seven-man committee of pitchers to get through the challenging mid-week game.

Brad Schaenzer started for UK and allowed two runs over his 3.2 innings on the mound. Daniel Harper (3-2) picked up the win with one inning of scoreless relief, while Aaron McGeorge, Mason Hazelwood and Machamer consistently worked out of trouble and came up with big outs over the final 2.2 innings to help secure the victory.

Indiana (31-14) reached base 20 times on the night, but went 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position and had two men thrown out on the basepaths.

Hoosier starter Andrew Saalfrank (1-3) started and took the loss, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks over three innings of work.

The UK offense got three hits from Ben Aklinski, two apiece from Pompey, Kole Cottam and Luke Heyer. The latter hit a two-run homer, his team-leading 17th of the season.

Kentucky returns to action on Friday with a three-game series against Mississippi State at Cliff Hagan Stadium. It's the final SEC series in the 50-year history of the venue.