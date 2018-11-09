LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Bouncing back from a season-opening bludgeoning at the hands of Duke was no cakewalk for Kentucky.

The No. 2 Wildcats trailed upset-minded Southern Illinois for most of Friday night's game at Rupp Arena before going on a 24-8 run midway through the second half to seize control and hold off the Salukis for a 71-59 win.

Trailing 44-37 with 14:20 remaining, UK mounted its big run behind the strong play of sophomore guard Quade Green. He scored eight of his 14 points during the key sport, including a momentum-shifting 3-pointer and an old-fashioned three-point play.

Freshman forward E.J. Montgomery also loomed large in the run, energizing the crowd with a dunk, a tip-in and a blocked shot to help put the Cats on top.

Kentucky (1-1) was led in the scoring column by freshmen Immanuel Quickley and Keldon Johnson, who each tossed in 15 points. Sophomore center Nick Richards added eight points, a career-high 19 rebounds, and three blocked shots.

"It was a great experience to get 19 rebounds," Richards said. "It was just the energy and effort that my coaches have been talking about since the Duke game. I'm just happy I was able to pull out a win for my team."

So was the UK boss.

"An NCAA-tournament level team," John Calipari said of the Salukis. "They missed some 3s today, or they could have easily beat us. Hard second game. I'm still made we scheduled it... but we made strides today. Nick made strides. Immanuel made strides. E.J. made strides. Quade made strides."

Southern Illinois (0-1) got 18 points from junior guard Aaron Cook and 16 points from senior center Kavion Pippen, the nephew of former NBA All-Star Scottie Pippen, but the Salukis could not handle UK's overall size advantage. The Cats outrebounded SIU 48-19 with Richards' matching the visitors' total on his own.

"I'd really like to get a lot taller," SIU head coach Barry Hinson quipped. "We're going to work on that when we get back on the bus... That was a big challenge for us, but we fought. I was really proud of them tonight."

The overwhelming advantage on the glass helped UK overcome a night in which it shot only 44.4 percent from the field and committed 19 turnovers.

*****

In this Cats Illustrated "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK victory...

THE GOOD:

Kentucky avoided, as UK football head coach Mark Stoops likes to say, allowing one tough loss to turn into two. It wasn't pretty for most of the night, but the Cats eventually shook off the bad vibes remaining from a 34-point loss in their opener to put away a solid Southern Illinois squad with a quality second half.

THE BAD:

The Cats followed their 4-for-17 3-point shooting night against Duke with a 4-for-14 performance against Southern Illinois. It remains something of a mystery as this was expected to be one of John Calipari's best outside shooting teams. UK shot 50 percent from beyond the arc during its four-game exhibition trip to the Bahamas. Freshman sharpshooter Tyler Herro has hit only one of his first eight attempts from deep.

THE UGLY:

Twice in a first half that included 14 turnovers by UK, the Cats' point guards picked up their dribble 35 feet from the basket with no plan on what to do with it from that point forward. On two other occasions, a UK player dribbling along the sideline turned and threw the ball to SIU coach Barry Hinson with no potential teammate to receive the pass in sight. The 14 turnovers in a half were the most by a UK team since Calipari's first season against Sam Houston State.

GAME BALL:

Nick Richards, Kentucky -- The big man from Kingston, Jamaica, turned in one of his best efforts as a Cat, pulling down 19 rebounds (nine offensive) to match Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (Dec. 31, 2011, versus Louisville) for the highest single-game total by a UK player under Calipari. He was also a nice presence on the defensive end of the floor, recording three of the Cats' six blocked shots.

BY THE NUMBERS:

1st - Meeting between UK and SIU in men's basketball.

+29 - Rebounding advantage for the Cats.

5:21 - The time on the clock in the first half when UK recorded its first lead of the season -- on a 3-pointer by Quade Green -- after trailing or being tied for the previous 54 minutes and 39 seconds.

32-6 - Bench scoring advantage for UK.

45-12 - The Cats' record coming off a loss under Calipari.

102-14 - UK's all-time record in home openers.

20,277 - Attendance at Rupp Arena.

QUOTABLE:

"Now, Big Blue Nation, I'm going to talk to you for a second. You need to read the Book of Job. you need to have a little bit of patience. Rome wasn't built in a day. These guys are 18-, 19-, 20 years old, and you have children. You have children of your own, and you want to microwave the maturation process, and you can't do that. It takes time. So back off and let these guys go through the maturity process and let coach Calipari do what he does best. By March, you're going to have something on the floor that you're really proud of." -- SIU head coach Barry Hinson

UP NEXT:

The Cats return to action on Wednesday, Nov. 14, against North Dakota in a 9 p.m. ET tipoff at Rupp Arena. The game will be aired on the SEC Network.