LEXINGTON, Ky. -- John Calipari had a pop-quiz for the media after Kentucky held off Vanderbilt's upset bid on Wednesday night at Rupp Arena.

"What did you learn about my team?" the UK head coach asked.

After a long pause and a few responses, Calipari revealed the answer: "You need Nick."

Junior center Nick Richards was sidelined by foul trouble for almost half of the game, and the result was scary for No. 13 Kentucky, which trailed the struggling Commodores for almost 18 of the 40 minutes before rallying for a 71-62 victory.

The Wildcats overcame a 10-point deficit in the second half, thanks in part to keeping their 7-footer on the floor.

"What happens is, he gets in foul trouble on dumb fouls. You can't do that to us. We need you on the court," Calipari said of Richards, who bounced back to finish with 15 points and 11 rebounds to spark the comeback effort.

"He is in unbelievable condition. The difference in the second half," Calipari added.

After shooting 38.5% in the first half, Kentucky (16-4, 6-1 SEC) shot 53.3 percent in the second. Richards had all of his points and all but one of his rebounds after the break.

Jerry Stackhouse, a former NBA standout now leading the Vanderbilt program, was asked if Richards looked like a future pro.

"Absolutely, I think he has all of the tools," Stackhouse said. "He’s still working on his game. I just see how he has improved... The sheer ability to play above the rim, set screens and roll, crash the offensive boards. The best Nick Richards that you’re going to see isn’t going to happen while he is here, at Kentucky, he’s going to be a guy who’s ceiling is going to be a lot higher at the next level.”

With Richards' defensive presence on the floor, UK held Vandy to 25.9% shooting (7 of 27) from the field in the second half. The Commodores shot 51.9% in the first half.

Kentucky also got double-figure scoring from freshman guard Tyrese Maxey (17), sophomore guard Ashton Hagans (12), and sophomore guard Immanuel Quickley (11).

Vanderbilt (8-12, 0-7 SEC) lost in regular-season league play for the 25th consecutive time, which broke a record. The Commodores got 21 points from guard Saben Lee, 13 from Dylan Disu, and 12 from Scotty Pippen Jr.

