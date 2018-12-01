LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kentucky's best sustained defensive performance of the young season highlighted the Wildcats' 78-61 win over UNC Greensboro on Saturday afternoon at Rupp Arena.

Facing a skilled offensive team that scored 40 points in the first half and held a lead midway through the second half, Kentucky closed the game with a 22-4 run over the final 10:06. UNC Greensboro made only one of its last eight attempts from the field and shot just 27.8 percent in the second half.

The embodiment of UK's defensive effort was freshman guard Ashton Hagans, who was assigned to shadow UNC Greensboro leading scorer Francis Alonso after the senior guard got off to an 11-point start in the opening moments of the game.

Alonso still finished with a team-high 22 points, but went scoreless over the final 16 minutes of play.

Hagans finished with five points, three assists and three steals but may have been the most important player on the floor for the Cats.

"What I liked with Ashton, it's not what he did offensively," Calipari said. "We put him on No. 10 and said we can either let him get 60 or put Ashton on him. And then Ashton made him work to get shots and run, and all the sudden you're into their legs. They had to take him out a few times.

"I will tell you, Ashton was cramping up, too. He told me he's had to come out, his leg was cramping up. But that's how hard he played."

Said UNC Greensboro coach Wes Miller: "That was kind of the main thing we talked about in scouting, the impact on the game (Hagans) has defensively, and I think he'll do that to just about anybody in the country this year."

The effort by Hagans was not lost on his teammates.

“It’s big time. He just disrupts the offense," UK grad transfer forward Reid Travis said. "The best way to put it is that he has an unorthodox way of how he does defense, but it’s the perfect way for our system. He gets people in uncomfortable positions and makes them run a play they maybe didn’t want to play, just because he’s making that point guard work so much.

"To have him in the game flying around, making plays like that he does a lot of things that don’t appear on the stat sheet, but we know the way that he affects the game as far as making runs when he’s in there.”

Kentucky trailed 57-56 when it began its decisive run with a dunk by Travis at the 8:35 mark. Two more dunks by Keldon Johnson and a pair of free throws by the freshman wing helped stretch the lead to 64-57 and energized the crowd at Rupp Arena.

A Tyler Herro 3-pointer with 2:16 remaining gave UK its first double-digit lead of the game and erased any lingering thoughts of a UNC Greensboro upset.

"Today we fought to win. We did," Calipari said. "And that's what we've got to do for 40 (minutes). Let's go. Fight to win."

Travis led Kentucky (7-1) with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Herro followed with 18 points, while Johnson added 13 points and 11 rebounds.

The Spartans (7-2) got 22 points from Alonso, who was 5-for-7 from beyond the 3-point arc, and 12 from backcourt mate Isaiah Millier. But they hit only one of their last 12 treys.

Kentucky held UNC Greensboro to 26.6 points under the season scoring average of 87.6.

"I thought their defense was tremendous is the second half," Miller said of the Cats. "We had a hard time coming by quality shots. I'd like our execution to be a little bit better, but you've got to tip your cap to them first because they made it really difficult for us, and it hasn't been that hard to shoot the ball and hit quality shots for us all year."

*****

In this Cats Illustrated "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK victory...

THE GOOD:

Calipari has prodded the Cats for this type of defensive effort all season long. It finally came, and it came against a quality opponent. UNC Greensboro showed signs early in the game of why many college basketball observers believe the Spartans will be an NCAA Tournament team, shooting 45 percent and hitting six of eight 3-pointers in the first half. Alonso looks like a future pro, and the Cats made life miserable for him over the final 16 minutes of play, thanks in large part to the play of Hagans.

THE BAD:

It was a rough outing for UK freshman point guard Immanuel Quickley, who went 0-for-2 from the field, 0-for-2 from beyond the arc, and 1-for-2 at the line. He finished with just one point, one assist and one turnover in 17 minutes of action. Afterward, Calipari deflected some of the criticism from Quickley, stating that UK has not had much time to prepare the young point guard against the 2-2-1 full-court pressure that UNC Greensboro used.

THE UGLY:

Two of UK's sophomore "veterans" who were expected to provide important experience this season -- guard Quade Green and center Nick Richards -- combined for just nine minutes of playing time. Green went 1-for-3 from the field, scored only two points, and committed two turnovers in a season-low eight minutes of playing time. Defense appeared to be the main culprit in his diminished role. Richards did not appear in the game until the second half and exited after recording a blocked shot, a foul and a turnover in slightly more than one minute on the floor. Calipari says it's simply a numbers game for the 7-footer from Jamaica right now. He's behind Travis, Washington and Montgomery in the frontcourt rotation.

GAME BALL:

Reid Travis, Kentucky -- The grad transfer from Stanford recorded the 27th double-double of his college career. He was 8-for-16 from the field, made his only 3-point attempt, and knocked down five of six free-throw attempts. He missed a few shots close to the basket that he would typically make, but UNC Greensboro had a legit rim protector in the form of James Dickey.

BY THE NUMBERS:

1st - Matchup between UK and UNC Greensboro.

2 - Both losses by UNC Greensboro this season have come to the SEC: LSU and UK.

46-30 - UK rebounding advantage, winning the battle on the glass for the seventh straight game.

50th - Consecutive win by the Cats over an unranked non-conference opponent at home.

70.8 - Percent at the free-throw line by UK, 17 of 24, putting the Cats over 70 percent in every game this season.

2016 - The last time the Cats had two players record double-doubles (De'Aaron Fox and Wenyen Gabriel vs. Cleveland State).

240-5 - Cats' record under Calipari when leading by at least 10 points at any point in the game.

21,853 - Attendance at Rupp Arena.

QUOTABLE:

"That’s what it’s all about. We had to come back and fight in the second half. They weren’t going to back down and we weren’t going to back down. We just had to keep fighting.” -- UK freshman wing Keldon Johnson

UP NEXT:

Kentucky travels to New York City next Saturday for a noon ET tipoff against Seton Hall at Madison Square Garden. The Pirates (4-3) are coming off a 70-65 loss to Louisville and will play New Hampshire prior to the UK matchup.



