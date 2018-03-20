Kentucky bashed seven home runs on Tuesday in Cincinnati to blast Xavier 20-4 and avenge a loss to the Musketeers earlier this season.

Brad Cottam and Luke Heyer each hit two home runs as the No. 6 Wildcats bounced back from a lopsided sweep at the hands of Arkansas in the opening weekend of SEC play. Ben Aklinski, Luke Becker and T.J. Collett also homered for UK.

Kentucky (15-6) collected 15 hits on the day, led by four from Collett, who also drove in four runs. Aklinski and Cottam each had three hits, while Heyer tallied five RBI.

Heyer, a senior third baseman/outfielder, leads the slugging Cats with 10 home runs on the season. Collett (9) and Cottam (9) are just behind him.

It was more than enough run support for UK starter Daniel Harper and four pitchers from the bullpen. Brad Schaenzer (1-1) earned the win with 1.2 innings of scoreless relief after Harper surrendered four runs in the first 3.1 innings.

Alec Maley, Mason Hazelwood and Chris Machamer each added a scoreless inning of relief work. The Cats' staff struck out nine while walking only one batter on a frigid 37-degree day in the Queen City.

Nick Zwack (0-4) started and took the loss for Xavier (7-13), allowing four earned runs on four hits and two walks in 3.0-plus innings on the mound.

The Cats turned a close game into a rump by scoring eight runs in the fifth inning and six more in the seventh.

Kentucky returns to action Friday in a three-game SEC series against Auburn at Cliff Hagan Stadium in Lexington.



