Kentucky turned in its best all-around performance to date on the Big Blue Bahamas exhibition trip, racing past Serbian professional squad Mega Bemax 100-64 on Saturday night in Nassau.

Six different players reached double figures for the Wildcats, led by P.J. Washington's 20-point effort. The sophomore forward also grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds, blocked four shots, recorded four steals and dished out two assists as UK improved to 3-0 on the trip.

The Cats got 16 points apiece from freshman wings Keldon Johnson and Tyler Herro. The duo combined to hit 11 of their 14 attempts from the field.

Sophomore center Nick Richards followed with 15 points and nine rebounds, while freshman guard Immanuel Quickley (12), sophomore guard Quade Green (10), senior forward Reid Travis (8) and freshman guard Ashton Hagans (3) rounded out the UK scoring.

Quickley and Hagans combined for 10 assists and just two turnovers in the fast-paced game. The Cats assisted on 22 of their 29 buckets on the night.

Kentucky shot 52 percent from the field, 73 percent at the line and 7-of-14 from the 3-point arc. The defense was also impressive, holding Mega Bemax without a field goal for almost 12 minutes in the first half and to 30 percent shooting (23 of 76) for the game.

John Calipari's squad used a 32-7 run in the first half to open up a huge lead over Mega Bemax. UK held a 47-29 advantage at halftime.

Kentucky played without redshirt freshman guard Jemarl Baker (knee) and freshman forward E.J. Montgomery (back).

The Cats wrap up the trip with a 4 p.m. ET tipoff against Team Toronto on Sunday.