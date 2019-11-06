In this Cats Illustrated "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from Kentucky's 69-62 win over No. 1 Michigan State on Tuesday night in the Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden...

THE GOOD:

Kentucky was in control of this one from start to finish. That's amazing when you think about Michigan State returning a strong core from its team that advanced to the Final Four last season. We knew the UK backcourt had a chance to be special, and it did not disappoint on opening night. Tyrese Maxey (26), Ashton Hagans (11), and Immanuel Quickley (10) combined for 47 points and were sensational on the defensive end of the floor. Cassius Winston, the Spartans' preseason player of the year candidate, scored 21 points but had to work really hard for them. He was only 5-of-12 from the field, thanks to some impressive on-ball defense from Hagans.

THE BAD:

The Wildcats came out of the locker room at halftime a bit flat, allowing an 8-2 run that quickly got the Spartans back into the game and forced Calipari to use a timeout less than two minutes into the action. Oddly, Maxey was on the bench to start to the half despite scoring a team-high 11 points. Once he returned, the Cats regained control. He's going to be a tough guy to keep off the floor.

THE UGLY:

I'm not sure we've got anything that qualifies tonight, so let's just nit-pick. The Cats only had two blocked shots. There. Gloom, despair, and agony on me.

GAME BALL:

Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky -- Talk about an easy choice. The freshman guard from Garland, Texas, wasn't just great in his Kentucky debut, he did something no other player had done in the Wildcats' storied history. Maxey's 26 points were the most ever by a freshman in his UK debut, topping Terrence Jones' 25-point effort against East Tennessee State in 2010. And he did it at perhaps the most recognizable basketball venue on the planet, Madison Square Garden, against the No. 1 team in the country with a national audience watching on ESPN. That's one his grandkids will be asking about someday.

BY THE NUMBERS:

1st - Kentucky coach, John Calipari, to beat three AP No. 1 teams.

5 of 26 - Three-point shooting by Michigan State, 19%

6-4 - Calipari's record against No. 1 teams as coach at Kentucky.

9-1 - Run by the Cats to close the first half and take a 34-24 lead into the break

14-4 - Kentucky’s record at Madison Square Garden.

16 - Turnovers forced by Cats, the most forced by UK against a No. 1 opponent since February 4th, 2003, vs. Florida (19)

25 of 32 - Free-throw shooting by UK, 78.1%.

26 - Points by Tyrese Maxey were the most ever by a UK player against a No. 1-ranked opponent in the regular season.

38-32 - Rebounding advantage for Michigan State, smaller than some anticipated going into the matchup.

39.3 - Shooting percentage for Michigan State, making just 22 of 56 shots from the field.

QUOTABLE:

"It's amazing, but I love it. It means you're fighting and scrapping and finding a way to win a game." -- UK head coach John Calipari on winning while shooting 38 percent from the field.

UP NEXT:

Kentucky returns to action Friday night at Rupp Arena against Eastern Kentucky. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.