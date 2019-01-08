LEXINGTON, Ky. -- John Calipari floated an intriguing theory following Kentucky's tougher-than-expected 85-74 win over Texas A&M on Tuesday night at Rupp Arena.

Although they were coming off a disappointing loss to Alabama in their SEC opener, the No. 18 Wildcats fell behind 10-0 to the Aggies on their home floor.

"We started becoming a team, I think, out of fear," Calipari said. "Because we had two games (North Carolina and Louisville) that we're like 'Oh my gosh, we can't win either one of these.' And out of fear, I think they went like this," bringing his hands together to suggest cohesion.

"Then we won two, and all the sudden we're like... (hands separating). That's my job. If they started separating, and I didn't see it, then that's on me."

Fortunately for the Cats, they were playing the rebuilding Aggies on this night.

Texas A&M led 12-2 in the game's early moments before Kentucky turned to its bench for a lift. Thanks to solid play from reserves like Immanuel Quickley, Nick Richards, EJ Montgomery and Jemarl Baker, the Cats responded with a 22-4 run to seemingly seize control of the game.

Kentucky led 46-34 at the half but could not shake the Aggies. The margin fluctuated between 14 and nine until the midpoint of the second half. Texas A&M then drew within two at the 7:55 mark before Quickley hit a 3-pointer to keep the visitors at bay.

An old-fashioned three-point play by PJ Washington pushed the UK lead back to 11 with 3:43 remaining. The sophomore forward was held scoreless for the game's first 26:32 but scored nine points down the stretch to help seal the win.

Kentucky (11-3, 1-1 SEC) was led by freshman wing Tyler Herro with 21 points, including three of the Cats' six 3-pointers. Fellow freshman guard Ashton Hagans added 18 points, four assists and five steals.

The UK bench accounted for 23 points, including 10 from Quickley.

"Coming off the bench, that's your job. Come in, get the spark, and get the team going," Quickley said.

The Cats shot 51.8 percent from the field and hit 21 of its 23 free throw attempts.

Although Texas A&M finished at 48.2 percent shooting from the field, defense was also a big key, particularly during UK's big run in the first half. The Cats turned 19 A&M turnovers into 22 points on the night. Most of those came before the intermission.

"We started giving the ball away, and their defense revved up," Aggies coach Billy Kennedy said. "They tried to speed the game up, I feel like, and that was in their advantage on the defensive end. We took some tough shots early and, instead of recognizing easier shots, we kept taking tough shots, and that led to transition baskets.

"Their defense does a really good job of getting deflections because they have good size. It takes you a while to adjust to their size on the court. Their size on the perimeter is really a weapon for Kentucky."

Texas A&M (6-7, 0-2 SEC) got 18 points apiece from Jay Jay Chandler and TJ Starks.

In this Cats Illustrated "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK victory...

THE GOOD:

Aside from Tyler Herro and Ashton Hagans, Kentucky's bench play was as good as it's been all season. Immanuel Quickley has put together two nice games in league play, providing an additional scoring option, while Nick Richards and EJ Montgomery combined to block four shots against the Aggies. John Calipari continues to stress that the rim protection is as important as any other factor for the Cats moving forward.

THE BAD:

Keldon Johnson went 2-for-9 from the field and finished with just eight points. He also had four of the Cats' 12 turnovers and seemed to catch Calipari's ire throughout the game. He'll have to be much better when UK faces some of the SEC's better competition.

THE UGLY:

Those who may have had wagering interests in the game groaned as A&M tossed in a half-court 3-pointer to make the final margin 11 at the buzzer. Some lines had hovered around 13 going into the game. It appeared the Cats had won 85-71 when Ashton Hagans dribbled out the clock and tossed the ball into the air as time expired, but the Pat Adams-led officiating crew ordered time put back on the clock, and the Aggies cashed in with a desperation heave that may have led to one of ESPN's "bad beats" for some fans.

GAME BALL:

Ashton Hagans, Kentucky -- This one could have gone to either Herro or Hagans, but it was almost a flawless effort from the latter, who was 4-for-6 from the field, 10-of-11 at the free throw line, and had just one turnover in 30 minutes of action.

BY THE NUMBERS:

4 - Point play for UK's Baker, who was fouled on a 3-pointer from the right corner and made his free throw to account for all of his points.

6th - Game this season shooting 50 percent or better for the Cats.

10-4 - UK's lead in the all-time series with Texas A&M.

14 - The Cats' largest lead of the night.

19 - Steals for UK's Hagans in the last four games.

29-28 - Texas A&M advantage in the rebound column, the second straight game the Cats have been beaten on the glass.

47-12 - UK's record in "bounce-back" games from a loss under Calipari.

22,048 - Attendance at Rupp Arena.

QUOTABLE:

"Defensively, he's probably the best defensive point guard that we've played against this year. He's just so active on the ball, and he does a good job of running the offense." -- Texas A&M coach Billy Kennedy on UK freshman Ashton Hagans.

UP NEXT:

Kentucky returns to action on Saturday at Rupp Arena against Vanderbilt. Tipoff is slated for 8:30 ET on the SEC Network. The Commodores (9-4, 0-1 SEC), who lost their league opener 81-71 to Ole Miss, play at Georgia on Wednesday night.