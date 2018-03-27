LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Daniel Harper tossed six shutout innings Tuesday to highlight Kentucky's 13-7 win over Miami (Ohio) at Cliff Hagan Stadium.

The freshman right-hander from Fairway, Kan., allowed only three hits, walked just one, and struck out six in the longest outing of his young UK career. In doing so, Harper (2-1) shaved more than two runs off his season ERA.

Kentucky, ranked No. 7 in the latest Baseball America Top 25 poll, improved to 18-7 on the season.

The Wildcats got a career-high four hits from right fielder Ryan Johnson and three from center fielder Ben Aklinski to lead a 14-hit attack. Aklinski reached base five times on the night with the help of two walks and scored four runs.

Left fielder Tristan Pompey added two hits, including an RBI double, while second baseman Luke Becker chipped in with a two-run double of his own.

Miami starter Jay Wilson (0-1) took the loss, allowing four runs on six hits and a pair of walks over four innings of work.



The Redhawks (13-7) were blanked until breaking through with seven runs in a wild seventh inning against the UK bullpen which, amazingly, saw the tying run come to the plate in a frame that began with the Cats leading 10-0.

Four different Kentucky pitchers combined to allow four hits, walk three and hit a batter in the marathon inning that turned a would-be blowout into a tightly contested game.

The Cats, however, came up with three insurance runs in the eighth to regain control.

Kentucky returns to action on Friday when it begins a three-game SEC series at Alabama.



