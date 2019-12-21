Kentucky's Las Vegas residency did not fare as well as many performers who take their show to the Nevada desert.

After falling to unranked Utah on Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena, the No. 6 Wildcats suffered a rare back-to-back loss on Saturday, this time at the hands of No. 5 Ohio State.

The Buckeyes (11-1) used a balanced scoring attack that included five players with more than nine points to hold off Kentucky, 71-65, in the CBS Sports Classic.

A more experienced Ohio State team used a 9-3 spurt down the stretch to turn a one-point lead into a 64-57 advantage. Guards Luther Muhammad and D.J. Carton had five and four points, respectively, during the decisive run.

It marked only the 13th time in 11 years under coach John Calipari that Kentucky (8-3) has lost coming off another defeat. And now No. 3 Louisville looms in a post-Christmas battle with fears of a third consecutive L haunting Big Blue Nation.

Calipari tried to look on the positive side of the performance.

"We fought and gave ourselves a chance against a really good team. If that's a Top 5 team, then what are we now?" he said.

To his point, Kentucky trailed only 37-36 at the half. Neither team led by more than four points.

Ultimately, the Cats did not have enough offensive firepower. Grad transfer forward Nate Sestina had his best day in a UK uniform (17 points, 5-of-8 from the 3-point line) but also went scoreless for the final 14:11.

Kentucky guards Tyrese Maxey (15) and Ashton Hagans (14) also reached double figures but the Cats got very little from the rest of the roster.

*****

In this Cats Illustrated "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK loss…

THE GOOD:

Nate Sestina has bounced back well from his wrist surgery. The UK offensive attack desperately needed his stretch-4 ability to extend the defense and knock down perimeter jumpers.

THE BAD:

Everyone not named Nate Sestina went 2-for-15 from the 3-point line, continuing UK's struggles from the arc.

THE UGLY:

Kentucky's starting big men, sophomore forward E.J. Montgomery and junior center Nick Richards, combined for just six points and five rebounds in 39 minutes of action.

GAME BALL:

D.J. Carton, Ohio State -- The Buckeye guard seemed to be in the middle of just about every key moment in the game. He had eight of his team-high 15 points down the stretch to help Ohio State secure the victory.

BY THE NUMBERS:

-8 - Kentucky's deficit on the glass, losing the rebound battle 33-25. The Cats are 1-3 this season when getting outrebounded.

9 - Assists for UK point guard Ashton Hagans.

11-10 - Kentucky's lead in the all-time series against Ohio State.

+13 - Edge in free-throw line points for Ohio State, which was 21 of 27 on the day. The Cats were an uncharacteristic 8 of 13.

32 - Bench points for Ohio State, led by 15 by Carton.

50% - Shooting by the Buckeyes from the field (22 of 44).

QUOTABLE:

"We had guys wide open, and we did not pass." -- UK coach John Calipari

UP NEXT:

Kentucky returns to action next Saturday against arch-rival Louisville in a 3:45 ET tip on CBS.