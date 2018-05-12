LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Down to what might be his penultimate game at Cliff Hagan Stadium, Kentucky senior second baseman Luke Becker was not about to let the moment pass him by.

With UK trailing 1-0 in the eighth inning and the bases loaded with Wildcats, Becker lined the first pitch he saw from Mississippi State pitcher J.P. France into left-center field to drive in two runs and give his team another come-from-behind win over the Bulldogs.

No. 17 Kentucky (33-17, 13-13 SEC) rallied for a 9-6 win over Mississippi State on Friday in the series opener.

Trey Dawson and Tristan Pompey, who each singled to open the big inning and advanced on a sacrifice bunt that turned into a hit for Kole Cottam, scored on Becker's game-winner. The Cats added a pair of insurance runs on an MSU error before Jimmy Ramsey (3-1) blanked the Bulldogs in the top of the ninth to lock down the win.

Becker, Pompey and Luke Heyer each had two hits to lead Kentucky at the plate, but it was pitching that carried the day for the Cats.

Sophomore left-hander Zack Thompson started and worked four innings, allowing a lone run in the first inning. Freshman lefty Mason Hazelwood then followed with 3.1 innings of stellar relief work -- allowing no runs on one hit -- to set up Ramsey for the final 1.2 innings of shutout pitching.

Mississippi State (27-24, 11-15 SEC) was held to just three hits on the day.

Ethan Small got a no-decision after pitching six strong innings for the Bulldogs. UK managed only five hits and two walks against him before France (3-3) came on to work the final two innings.

Kentucky pulled to .500 in conference play after beginning the season 0-5. The Cats will be seeking the sweep on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET when they play the final regular-season game in the 50-year history of Cliff Hagan Stadium.



