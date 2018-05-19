An injury-ravaged Kentucky squad will be limping into the postseason.

The No. 19 Wildcats were swept by Vanderbilt on Saturday following a 9-6 loss to the Commodores in Nashville.

Vanderbilt posted six runs in the fateful seventh inning to turn a potential loss into a win against a depleted UK pitching staff that has been ravaged by injuries down the stretch this season.

The Commodores (31-24, 16-14 SEC) got a home run and three RBI from Pat DaMarco. Austin Martin added two hits and scored three runs for the winners.

Kentucky got home runs from Kole Cottam, Luke Becker and Luke Heyer, but it wasn't enough to compensate for the pitching woes.

Zack Thompson started for UK, but lasted only five innings, allowing three runs on five hits and a pair of walks. Mason Hazelwood (1-4) took the loss in relief, surrendering four runs in his 1.1 innings of work. The Commodores added two more against Brad Schaenzer.

Tenth-seeded Kentucky (34-21, 13-17 SEC) will face No. 7 seed Auburn on Tuesday in the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala. Game time is slated for approximately 2 p.m. ET.

*****

2018 SEC Baseball Tournament

Tuesday-Sunday, May 22-27

Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Hoover, Ala.

Tuesday, May 22

Game 1 9:30 a.m. #6 Vanderbilt vs. #11 Texas A&M [SEC Network]

Game 2 TBD #7 Auburn vs. #10 Kentucky [SEC Network]

Game 3 4:30 p.m. #8 LSU vs. #9 Mississippi State [SEC Network]

Game 4 TBD #5 South Carolina vs. #12 Missouri [SEC Network]

Wednesday, May 23

Game 5 9:30 a.m. #3 Georgia vs. Winner Game 1 [SEC Network]

Game 6 TBD #2 Ole Miss vs. Winner Game 2 [SEC Network]

Game 7 4:30 p.m. #1 Florida vs. Winner Game 3 [SEC Network]

Game 8 TBD #4 Arkansas vs. Winner Game 4 [SEC Network]

Thursday, May 24

Game 9 9:30 a.m. Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6 [SEC Network]

Game 10 TBD Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8 [SEC Network]

Game 11 4:30 p.m. Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 [SEC Network]

Game 12 TBD Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 [SEC Network]

Friday, May 25

Game 13 3:00 p.m. Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11 [SEC Network]

Game 14 TBD Winner Game 10 vs. Loser 12 [SEC Network]

Saturday, May 26

Game 15 Noon Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 11 [SEC Network]

Game 16 TBD Winner Game 14 vs. Winner Game 12 [SEC Network]

Sunday, May 27

Game 17 2 p.m. Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 16 [ESPN2]

All Times Central

The second game of each session will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.