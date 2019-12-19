After digging itself a 17-point second-half hole, No. 6 Kentucky staged a furious comeback against Utah on Wednesday night in Las Vegas.

Unfortunately for the Wildcats, their season-long Achilles Heel prevented them from getting over the hump.

Kentucky went 2-for-17 from beyond the 3-point arc, including a miss from the left corner by Immanuel Quickley at the buzzer that could have sent the game to overtime. Utah hung on for a 69-66 win, its first against the Cats in 43 years.

"We go 2-for-17 and many of them were airballs," UK coach John Calipari said. "... How did we even stay in the game?"

Utah (9-2) led 56-39 with 11:25 remaining and looked on the verge of blowing out UK. But the Cats methodically chipped away at the lead and eventually tied the game at 66 with a flurry of baskets at the 1:43 mark.

Sophomore forward Timmy Allen, who led all scorers with 25 points, put the Utes back ahead with a drive at the 1:21 mark.

Kentucky (8-2) missed a pair of open 3s and had a charging call (initially called a block but reversed on a replay review) wipe out another scoring opportunity down the stretch.

Rylan Jones hit one of two free throws to extend Utah's lead to three with 15 seconds remaining to set up the final sequence. Quickley got a good look from the corner but missed the mark as time expired.

"The better teams we play, we've got to hit some shots," Calipari said.

*****

In this Cats Illustrated "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK loss…

THE GOOD:

Ashton Hagans led a spirited comeback effort with his usual fantastic defense. He finished with 16 points, eight assists, and four steals. Tyrese Maxey broke out of his shooting slump with a 7-for-13 night and a team-high 18 points.

THE BAD:

Break... The Cats appeared to have a chance to tie the game with 23 seconds remaining after Tyrese Maxey drew a blocking foul against the Utes, but the officials reversed the call after going to the replay monitor, and Utah took possession. The Utes made one of two free throws to force UK to attempt a 3 in hopes of sending the game to overtime.

THE UGLY:

The Cats can't shoot from the arc to save their lives right now. Kentucky was 2-for-17 from deep, haven't hit more than five in their last four games, and have slid to 27.4% (42 of 153) for the season. It's going to be difficult to compete against good teams if that doesn't change.

GAME BALL:

Timmy Allen, Utah -- The Cats had no answer for the Utes' versatile forward. In fairness, not many opponents have come up with a solution. The 6-foot-6 sophomore scored 20-plus points for the sixth time in 11 games this season.

BY THE NUMBERS:

1st - Utah win over Kentucky since a 70-68 victory in the 1976 UKIT. The Cats had won eight in a row over the Utes, including six in the NCAA Tournament.

2 - Three-point shots made by the Cats on 17 attempts.

:08 - Time that UK led in the game, at 2-0.

10 - Rebounds for Kentucky's E.J. Montgomery, a season-high.

+18 - Utah advantage in 3-point scoring.

20 - Points for UK off 17 Utah turnovers.

31-31 - The Cats and Utes were even on the glass.

41.3% - Field-goal percentage for the Cats, who made only 26 of 63 attempts.

QUOTABLE:

"I don't have an answer. I wish I did. We have good shooters." -- UK coach John Calipari

UP NEXT:

Kentucky remains in Las Vegas to play its next game, a Saturday matchup with No. 5 Ohio State. The Cats and Buckeyes will tip off at 5:15 ET on CBS.



