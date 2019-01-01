ORLANDO -- Nobody said getting to 10 wins was going to be easy.

Not at Kentucky, even with what seemed to be a commanding 20-point lead over tradition-rich Penn State in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's Citrus Bowl.

The Nittany Lions threw a scare into UK with 17 unanswered points late in the game, but when the Wildcats needed a play to finish the job they started back in August, they turned to their trusty workhorse.

All-American running back Benny Snell converted a pair of first downs on the final drive of the game when everyone in Camping World Stadium knew he was going to get the ball, and the Cats hung on for a 27-24 victory.

No. 14 Kentucky (10-3) capped its first 10-win season since 1977 and only the third in program history.

Although the game got tight, UK head coach Mark Stoops said the Cats never did.

"It was extremely important to all of us to come home with some hardware," he said. "...Our team was programed to finish."

Snell, who was named the Citrus Bowl MVP, broke the school's career rushing record with a 26-carry, 144-yard effort that moved him past Sonny Collins, who had held the record since 1975.

A junior who has declared for this year's NFL Draft, Snell also scored two touchdowns in the win.

It was a day when UK's biggest stars rose to the occasion. In addition to Snell, senior All-American linebacker Josh Allen recorded four tackles, three sacks and blocked a field goal at the end of the first half that ultimately may have been the difference in the game. He extended his school records for sacks in a season (17) and a career (31.5) as a Wildcat.

Afterward, he lobbied for his future employment.

"If I don't go No. 1 (in the NFL Draft), I don't know who is," Allen said with a grin.

Sophomore wide receiver Lynn Bowden also delivered a big performance against the Nittany Lions with five catches for 84 yards and a 58-yard punt return for a touchdown that gave UK a 10-0 lead in the first quarter.

"Lynn's a game-changer," Stoops said. "... Very creative with the ball in his hands."

Added Penn State coach James Franklin: "The three guys we knew we needed to stop -- Allen, Snell and Bowden -- they all showed up today. They made plays... and in timely situations."

No. 12 Penn State (9-4) battled back behind the gutsy play of senior quarterback Trace McSorley, who passed for 246 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 75 yards and another score, but the UK defense held the Nittany Lions to a field goal on their final full possession of the game after PSU had picked up a first-and-10 at the Cats' 17.

Kentucky came to Orlando a confident team.

"We had a great belief in our locker room that we didn't need to do anything special, just be us," Stoops said.

*****

In this Cats Illustrated "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK victory...

THE GOOD:

Kentucky did about everything it set out to do when it earned an invitation to the Citrus Bowl. The Cats beat one of the nation's true blue-blood programs in Penn State. Benny Snell became the king of all UK running backs. Josh Allen put the icing on the cake of perhaps the greatest defensive season in school history. The Cats won 10 games for the first time in 41 years. It was the perfect end to a great season.

THE BAD:

The proud Nittany Lions put a legit scare into the Cats. Not a single UK fan in Camping World Stadium or watching at home felt one bit comfortable when the Cats punted the ball back to Penn State with :01 left on the clock. Visions of LSU's "Bluegrass Miracle" surely danced through every Big Blue mind.

THE UGLY:

Sunburns and farmer's tans that will make the trip back to the Bluegrass State after baking in Orlando's 82-degree, sun-splashed day. It will all be worth it after a few days of aloe.

GAME BALL:

Benny Snell & Josh Allen, Kentucky -- Snell was the game's official MVP, but from my vantage point, there's no way to overlook the contributions of either superstar on this day. It took both of them to deliver the W.

BY THE NUMBERS:

1st - New Year's Bowl game in 20 years for UK, who lost to Penn State in the 1999 Outback Bowl.

3-3 - Kentucky evened the all-time series with Penn State.

5 - Sacks for Kentucky. In addition to Allen, fellow linebackers DeAndre Square and Kash Daniel each had one.

10 - Tackles for UK safety Darius West to lead the Cats.



410-297 - Penn State won the total yardage battle.

3,873 - Snell's new UK career rushing mark.

59.167 - Attendance at Camping World Stadium.

QUOTABLE:

"We had so much fun down here this week, it ought to be illegal." -- UK head coach Mark Stoops.

UP NEXT:

The Cats will complete their 2019 recruiting class with approximately four more players in the traditional February signing period. Spring football awaits in April with a new cast of Wildcats ready to take center stage, and the NFL Draft could feature up to 12 UK players being selected, according to some analysts.