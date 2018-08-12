Prior to leaving the Bluegrass State for the Bahamas, Kentucky coach John Calipari predicted the Wildcats could lose three of four games on their exhibition trip.

Kentucky's players had a different idea.

The Cats capped an undefeated visit to Nassau on Sunday with their fourth consecutive blowout, a 93-60 win over Toronto United, further fueling huge expectations for the coming season.

“I told the guys I’m not intoxicated by this. I’m just not," Calipari said. "At the end of the day, we should be a monster defensive team, a great rebounding team ... and a team that shares the ball."

Graduate transfer Reid Travis led five UK players in double figures with a 19 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. He also pulled down a game-high 15 rebounds in a double-double effort.

Kentucky got 15 points apiece from freshman wing Tyler Herro and sophomore forward P.J. Washington. Sophomore guard Quade Green followed with 14, and freshman wing Keldon Johnson added 13.

Rounding out the UK scoring were Ashton Hagans (7), Immanuel Quickley (6), Nick Richards (2) and Jonny David (2).

UK shook off a sluggish start in the finale, closing the first half with a 19-4 run that turned a close game into a 39-19 lead at the break.

The Cats rolled that momentum over to the second half, opening it with a 13-5 spurt to take total control.

Kentucky shot 52 percent from the field (37 of 71) and knocked down 10 of 22 shots from the 3-point arc. After going 2-for-20 from long range in their first game on the trip, UK hit 24 of their last 48.

Up next for the Cats: Big Blue Madness on Oct. 12, the Blue-White Game on Oct. 21 and exhibition games against Transylvania (Oct. 26) and Indiana University of Pennsylvania (Nov. 2).

UK officially opens the 2018-19 college basketball season on Nov. 6 against Duke in the Champions Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.