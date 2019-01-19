Keldon Johnson bounced back from the first scoreless game of his career to pump in 20 points Saturday in perhaps Kentucky's most impressive win of the season.

Johnson and fellow freshman wing Tyler Herro each scored 20 points and came up with timely baskets in the No. 12 Wildcats' 82-80 victory. It marked the No. 14 Tigers' first loss of the season at Auburn Arena.

"This is one to build on because you're on the road and you had to make plays," UK head coach John Calipari said. "... Proud of our guys."

Kentucky led 35-27 at the half and by as many as 17 points early in the second period, but Auburn stormed back with its weapon of choice -- the 3-point shot -- sinking eight from beyond the arc to eventually take a one-point lead with 32 seconds remaining.

The Cats responded with two free throws by Herro with 25 seconds to reclaim the lead at 81-80.

Auburn's Jared Harper missed a driving shot into the lane at the :03.3 mark, and the ball was rebounded by Immanuel Quickley of UK. The freshman guard made the front end of two shots for the final margin as the Tigers missed a desperation heave from midcourt at the buzzer.

Kentucky (14-3, 4-1 SEC) also got 17 points from big men Reid Travis and 13 points from PJ Washington on a day when the Cats shot 54.2 percent (26 of 48) from the field. Ashton Hagans added six points, seven rebounds and six assists for UK.

Auburn (13-4, 2-2 SEC) was led by Bryce Brown with a game-high 28 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the field, including a 6-of-7 effort from beyond the arc. The Tigers drained 13 shots from 3-point range in the game.

The Cats denied Auburn an opportunity to win three consecutive home games against UK for the first time since 1974-76.

It was a potential resume-building win for Kentucky, which improved to 2-1 against ranked opponents this season. The Cats have now defeated North Carolina and Auburn while falling to Duke.

*****

In this Cats Illustrated "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK victory...

THE GOOD:

Kentucky showed some real fortitude to win in the most hostile environment the Cats may experience this season. Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl had his fans foaming at the mouth for this one. Each time the Tigers mounted a charge, UK had an answer. And it came from multiple sources. All the Cats had to contribute to the winning effort.

THE BAD:

The Cats coughed up a 17-point lead. Had Auburn made one more big shot, the tone across Big Blue Nation could be totally different tonight.

THE UGLY:

The officiating crew hit UK's PJ Washington with a flagrant foul on a play late in the game that could have ultimately changed the outcome. Washington challenged a drive by Auburn's Horace Spencer, striking him on the arm in an attempt to block the shot. Spencer lost his balance and fell to the floor, appearing to cut his face on the hardwood. Blood poured out of the wound, and officials deemed that Washington had committed a flagrant foul. Auburn was awarded two shots and possession of the ball in a 78-73 game with 1:53 remaining. Fortunately for UK, the Tigers missed a shot on that possession and it did not affect the outcome. It may have been the most absurd call of countless in college basketball this season.

GAME BALL:

Keldon Johnson, Kentucky -- This one could have gone to either Johnson or Herro, but the former showed some mental toughness to bounce back from the worst game of his collegiate career with one of his best. The Virginia native went 7-of-11 from the field and knocked down a pair of 3-pointers.

BY THE NUMBERS:

2 - Second-chance points for Auburn, which was beaten 33-26 on the glass.

6-13 - Bruce Pearl record against UK.

7 - Rebounds for UK's Reid Travis, PJ Washington and Ashton Hagans.

19-2 - Run for the Cats spanning the end of the first half and start of the second half.

32:25 - Time in which the Cats held the lead.

39-38 - Auburn's points from the arc compared to UK's points in the paint.

66.7 - Percent shooting (14 of 21) from the field for UK in the second half.

93-19 - Kentucky's lead in the all-time series against Auburn.

QUOTABLE:

"This is a big deal." -- UK head coach John Calipari, who was not shying away from the game's magnitude and potential impact on the Cats' tournament resume.

UP NEXT:

The Cats return to action Tuesday with another challenging opponent, No. 24 Mississippi State (13-3, 1-2 SEC), which will play later tonight at Vanderbilt. Tip-off for the Cats and Bulldogs at Rupp Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.



