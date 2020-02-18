Kentucky put another big checkmark on its tournament resume Tuesday night at LSU, riding an incredible second-half shooting display to a 79-76 win over the Tigers.

The No. 10 Wildcats shot 74% (17 of 23) in the second half, including seven consecutive 3-pointers to open a 15-point lead late in the game.

LSU made a late charge to make it interesting in the final minute of play, but UK held on for another impressive road victory. The Cats improved to 6-3 in Quad 1 games this season, including road wins at Texas Tech, Arkansas, and LSU.

Kentucky (21-5, 11-2 SEC) also maintained a one-game lead over Auburn in the race for the league's regular-season championship while extending their lead over LSU to two games.

"It was a good win," UK head coach John Calipari said. "... In this building, against this team, this was a heckuva win for us."

The Tigers had lost only once in the Maravich Assembly Center this season.

Sophomore guard Immanuel Quickley led Kentucky with a game-high 21 points, six assists, and three steals. Four other Cats finished in double-figures, including Tyrese Maxey (14), Nick Richards (13), Ashton Hagans (11), and Nate Sestina (11).

"Nate was really big for us," Maxey said of his teammate's effort off the UK bench. "... We had a lot of guys do good things out there."

"You wanted him to break through," Calipari added. Sestina had not scored in double figures since recording 17 on Dec. 21 against Ohio State.

LSU (18-8, 9-4 SEC) lost for the fourth time in five games after winning its first eight in league play.

The Tigers, who were held to 39% shooting from the field, were led by Darius Mays with 17 points. They kept the game close by turning 23 offensive rebounds into 26 second-chance points.

*****