Kole Cottam reached base four times and Luke Heyer and Ben Aklinski each homered as No. 13 Kentucky rolled to a 7-1 win over Morehead State on Wednesday at Cliff Hagan Stadium.

Cottam went 2-for-2 with a pair of walks, two runs scored and an RBI to lead the Wildcats. Heyer went 2-for-4 and blasted his 14th home run to match Cottam for the team lead. Aklinski added a two-run shot, his fifth of the season, to help seal the win.

UK manufactured runs with seven hits, nine walks and two hit batsmen. Luke Becker added a sacrifice fly for the Cats and reached base for the 40th time in 41 games this season.

Morehead State (25-17) entered the game with the sixth-highest scoring offense in the nation, but the Eagles were shut down by UK starter Daniel Harper and reliever Carson Coleman (3-0).

Harper tossed four scoreless innings, scattering five hits and three walks, while Coleman worked two hitless frames with three strikeouts.

Eagles starter Garrett Rogers (0-1) took the loss for Morehead State, allowing three runs on two hits and two walks over 2.2 innings on the mound.

Kentucky (27-14) picked up some momentum going into this weekend's crucial home series against Missouri. Both the Cats and the Tigers enter the matchup jockeying for position in the SEC standings with mirror 8-10 league records.