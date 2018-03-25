LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kentucky shook off a disappointing loss in the first game of a Sunday doubleheader against Auburn to crush the Tigers in the second game and claim the weekend series between Top 10 SEC clubs.

The No. 6 Wildcats blew a 1-0 lead in the final inning of the opener before losing 4-3, but they bounced back for a 13-3 win in the finale at Cliff Hagan Stadium.

Kentucky (17-7, 2-4 SEC) got home runs from Tristan Pompey and Kole Cottam to highlight a 15-hit attack in the win. Pompey, a junior outfielder, had four hits and drove in five runs for the Cats.

Senior third baseman Luke Heyer added three hits and drove in a pair of runs for UK.

The massive run support made it easy for UK starter Justin Lewis (4-2), who overcame five walks to allow only one earned run on one hit over five innings on the mound.

Tanner Burns (2-3) took the loss for Auburn, allowing four runs -- three earned -- on four hits and three walks in a two-inning start.

The No. 9 Tigers dropped to 20-5 overall and 3-3 in the SEC.

It may have been a sweep for the Cats if not for an uncharacteristic outing for reliable closer Chris Machamer (1-1) in the first game. The sophomore right-hander gave up four runs on six hits in the Tigers' final trip to the plate to blow a 1-0 lead and the save opportunity.

Auburn had only two hits entering the inning but collected four straight against Machamer, including a a game-tying double by Luke Jarvis and the go-ahead RBI on single by Steven Williams.

Ben Aklinski hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to pull the Cats within 4-3, but Auburn closer Calvin Coker nailed down his fourth save of the season to win it for Welby Malczewski (3-0).

Kentucky returns to action on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET against Miami (Ohio) at Cliff Hagan Stadium.