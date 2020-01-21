LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kentucky stars Ashton Hagans and Nick Richards both had big performances in the Wildcats' 89-79 win over Georgia on Tuesday night at Rupp Arena.

Hagans had 23 points, nine assists, and four steals to lead the way against his home state team, while Richards recorded 20 points, eight rebounds, and three blocked shots.

But according to Georgia head coach Tom Crean, another UK player may have had the biggest impact on the game.

"(Immanuel) Quickley is a tremendous player," Crean said. "... He's got great feet, he's got great hands, he's got great quickness, and you add the size on that, that is a prototype big-time (defender)."

Quickley's main assignment on Tuesday was arguably the toughest job in college basketball: slowing down Georgia freshman wing Anthony Edwards, who entered the game averaging 19.1 points and is projected by many to be the No. 1 pick in this year's NBA Draft.

Edwards went scoreless in the first half and finished with 16 points on the night. Seven of those came me in the final two minutes after the outcome had long been decided.

It was a change of strategy from the Cats' first encounter with the Bulldogs on Jan. 7 in Athens. Edwards had 23 points in a hard-fought 78-69 loss to UK.

"Down there, he scored on Tyrese (Maxey) a couple of times and Tyrese laughed with him like they were in an AAU game," UK head coach John Calipari said. "(I told him) 'Don't even go near him. Immanuel, you got him. And if you don't have him, then Ashton has him... This ain't for funsies."

In addition to his defensive effort, Quickley scored 12 points for Kentucky (14-4, 5-1 SEC).

The Cats, who shot 52.5% from the field, also got double-figures from EJ Montgomery. His 10 points were the most for the struggling sophomore forward since erupting for 25 on Dec. 7 against Fairleigh Dickinson.

Keion Brooks Jr. (8 points, 5 rebounds) and Johnny Juzang (6 points, 3 rebounds) have UK strong production off the bench.

"This team became empowered that last game," Calipari said of a thrilling 73-66 win on Saturday at Arkansas. "And now I think they're feeling that it's about each other."

Georgia (11-7, 1-4 SEC) managed to hang close for most of the night thanks to strong efforts from Rayshaun Hammonds (16 points, 8 rebounds) and Tye Fagan (14 points) while Edwards was struggling.

*****

In this Cats Illustrated "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK victory…

THE GOOD:

There was a lot of it. The star performances from Hagans and Richards. The all-around effort from Quickley with the defensive assignment on Edwards. Montgomery showing some signs of confidence. Production from the bench. A lot of guys contributed to this W.

THE BAD:

The Cats still have a bad habit of letting teams slice into leads each time they build one in the eight- to 12-point range. They had several chances to bury Georgia in this one but never really did so until the final 3-plus minutes.

THE UGLY:

Kentucky went 1-for-9 from the 3-point arc, where they were outscored by 15 on the night. Quickley was the lone Cat to knock one down, but he was 1-for-5 from deep. Maxey had an off-night with just seven points.

GAME BALL:

Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky -- There were several stars for the Cats tonight, but Georgia's only real chance to pull an upset was for potential No. 1 NBA Draft pick Anthony Edwards to have a monster game. Quickley prevented that from happening, holding Edwards scoreless in the first half and keeping him to a modest nine points before the Bulldogs' star added a few more in garbage time.

BY THE NUMBERS:

1st - Player, Ashton Hagans, to record at least 23 points, nine rebounds, and four steals in a game during the Calipari era.

6th - Time this season that UK has shot better than 50% from the field. The Cats were 52.5% against Georgia.

13-1 - Kentucky record this season when leading at halftime.

14 - Consecutive wins for UK over UGA. Calipari is now 18-2 against the Bulldogs at UK.

19 - Team-high +/- for UK's Immanuel Quickley.

38-31 - Kentucky advantage in the rebound column, led by Richards with eight.

79% - The Cats hit 26 of 33 at the free-throw line.

89 - Points were the most since UK defeated EKU 91-49 on Nov. 8.

129-26 - Kentucky's lead in the all-time series against the Bulldogs, including a 62-5 mark in Lexington.

20,135 - Attendance at Rupp Arena.

QUOTABLE:

"It's always good to go against my home state team. I was committed there at one time, then came here. But it's good to just have my family here to see me, watch me play, go against some of my homeboys from back at the crib." -- UK point guard and Georgia native Ashton Hagans

UP NEXT:

Kentucky returns to action on Saturday at Texas Tech in the Wildcats' final non-conference game of the schedule. The Cats and No. 18 Red Raiders will tip off at 6 ET on ESPN as part of the Big 12-SEC Challenge.