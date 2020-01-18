John Calipari's Kentucky Wildcats may have grown up before his eyes on Saturday in Arkansas.

The UK head coach, however, did not get to see it from his usual vantage point.

Calipari was ejected after a pair of technical fouls with 8:19 remaining in the second half. The Razorbacks made three out of four free throws during the sequence to grab a 47-44 lead, and it looked like a frenzied Bud Walton Arena was about to get the best of the Cats.

No. 10 Kentucky had different plans.

With Calipari's longtime assistant coach Kenny Payne taking the reins, the Cats went on a 15-2 run to stun the Arkansas faithful and pave the way to a hard-fought 73-66 victory.

Part of the momentum shift was UK's switch from man-to-man defense to a zone, which Calipari traditionally prefers to avoid. The strategy paid off as the Razorbacks went only 2-for-11 from the field from the 7:49 mark until only 1:25 remained on the clock.

"We had to put Ashton back in the game with four fouls, so we played zone to protect him, and it worked out," Payne said. "I thought it made (Arkansas) a little hesitant from the way they were playing... it made them sort of stagnant. It worked. Coach (Tony) Barbee did a great job with it and the kids did an unbelievable job."

The Cats iced the game by making 16 of 20 free throws down the stretch, including six straight by Immanuel Quickley and Keion Brooks Jr. in the final minute of play.

Brooks, a freshman forward, played a key role in the victory. He was one of five UK players in double-figure scoring, finishing with 10 points and seven rebounds.

"During that last stretch of the game, all I said to Keion was 'You're going to grow up tonight. I'm not taking you out of the game,'" Payne said. "... He overcame a big hurdle tonight."

Kentucky (13-4, 4-1 SEC) also got double-figures from Nick Richards (17), Ashton Hagans (13), Quickley (13), and Tyrese Maxey (11).

Quickley, a sophomore guard, also pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds on a day when the Cats dominated the glass 47-29 to record his first collegiate double-double.

Arkansas (14-3, 3-2 SEC) was led by Mason Jones with 19 points, but he went only 5-for-15 from the field and 1-for-5 from beyond the arc.

*****