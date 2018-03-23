Luke Heyer hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning and Kentucky plated a third run in the final frame on a wild pitch as the No. 6 Wildcats beat the No. 9 Auburn 5-4 on Friday night in the opener of a three-game weekend series at Cliff Hagan Stadium.

Kentucky (16-6, 1-3 SEC) bounced back from being swept in its first SEC series last weekend at No. 5 Arkansas. It marked the Wildcats' third win over a Top 10 team this season.

Trailing 4-2 in the ninth, UK got a leadoff single from Luke Becker. With one out, Heyer blasted his team-leading 11th homer of the season over the wall in right-centerfield.

Back to back singles by Ryan Johnson and Kole Cottam put the game-winning run at third. Zeke Lewis came on to pinch run for Johnson and scored on a wild pitch from Auburn's Elliott Anderson to touch off a wild celebration by the Cats.

Heyer was the offensive star. The senior third baseman/outfielder also added a double to his stat line, raising his season average to .372. Troy Squires and Becker, who also homered earlier in the game, each added two hits for UK.

Jimmy Ramsey (1-1) earned the win out of the UK bullpen. He pitched 2.1 innings of scoreless relief. Sean Hjelle started and worked 6.1 innings, allowing four runs on eight hits with no walks. The junior right-hander struck out seven.

Auburn (19-4, 2-2 SEC) wasted a strong start from ace Casey Mize, who allowed only two runs on five hits, no walks, and struck out 12. Calvin Coker (3-1) took the loss, charged with all three runs in the ninth.

Catcher Brett Wright homered for the Tigers, who had only one other extra-base hit.

Game 2 of the series is slated for noon ET on Saturday.

