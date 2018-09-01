LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Mark Stoops came into the season expecting to field his best defense since being named head coach at Kentucky in 2013.

On Saturday in the season opener against Central Michigan, the Wildcats had a chance to prove it.

Thanks to a defense that consistently minimized damage throughout a hot, humid afternoon at Kroger Field, Kentucky overcame a minus-4 turnover margin en route to a 35-20 win over the upset-minded Chippewas.

"Really proud of the defensive effort," Stoops said. "To overcome a 0-4 turnover margin and win says a lot about our football team and how good of a team we have to come back and win by 15."

Kentucky (1-0) fumbled twice and threw a pair of interceptions in a sloppy first-half performance. Three of the four miscues occurred in UK territory, but Central Michigan (0-1) was only able to turn those into 13 points.



"That's our job," said junior linebacker Kash Daniel, who had a game-high 11 tackles in his debut as a starter. "It's a team game. You have to pick each other up."

"We should have done even better," added linebacker Josh Allen, who also starred with 10 tackles, three tackles for loss, and a sack.

He was right. A personal foul penalty that led to the ejection of cornerback Chris Westry extended the only drive that led to a CMU touchdown. The Chippewas' other points came on a scoop-and-score fumble return against the UK offense.

UK allowed only 255 yards of total offense and just 97 in the second half.

When the Wildcats stopped making mistakes, they took total control of the game. Kentucky rode its strong rushing attack to victory. Junior All-American candidate Benny Snell Jr. overcome a viral infection the night before the game to 125 yards and two touchdowns. His backup, sophomore A.J. Rose, recorded his first career 100-yard game with 104 yards and two scores.

Kentucky's two sophomore quarterbacks -- Terry Wilson and Gunnar Hoak -- split time. Wilson finished 11-of-18 for 78 yards but threw two interceptions and lost a fumble. Hoak came off the bench to lead an impressive touchdown drive in the final minute of the first half, finding senior wideout David Bouvier on a 24-yard strike to get the Cats a 21-20 lead at halftime.

*****

In this Cats Illustrated "Rapid Recap" section, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK victory...

WHAT WE LIKED:

In college football, teams that post a minus-4 turnover margin typically have little to no chance of winning. From 2000-2015, teams that had it won only 10.8 percent of the time. For the Cats to do that and win by 15 against a solid MAC program that has been to four consecutive bowl games speaks volumes about the strides UK had made on defense.

GAME BALL:

A.J. Rose, Kentucky -- The sophomore running back gave the Cats a big spark with his 55-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter. He continued making the most of his opportunities throughout the game, averaging 13 yards per carry. If Rose keeps that up, it will allow UK offensive coordinator Eddie Gran to pick his spots to rest Snell and keep him fresher in both individual games and the season at large.

BY THE NUMBERS:

1st - Time UK has had two players run for touchdowns of 50 yards or longer in the same game since Randall Cobb and Derrick Locke against Vanderbilt in 2010.

3.9 - Yards per play by CMU, the lowest figure by the UK defense against an FBS opponent since Louisiana-Monroe (3.3) in 2014.

7-0 - Kentucky's all-time mark against CMU, including five wins in season openers. It's the most wins for the Cats against an FBS opponent without a loss.

8th - Time under Stoops that UK has rallied by a deficit of 10 or more points to win.

10 - Straight wins for UK over MAC opponents.

13 - Career 100-yard games for Snell, tying former Cat Rafael Little and Moe Williams for second place in school history.

QUOTABLE:



"It was a great feeling, obviously. It was a great feeling getting up. I didn't even see (Bouvier) get in the end zone because I got hit, but I still loved getting up and seeing it. It was great." -- UK's Gunnar Hoak on throwing his first career touchdown pass.

UP NEXT:

Kentucky travels to Gainesville, Fla., next week to take on the Gators in the SEC opener for both teams. Florida will be under the direction of new head coach Dan Mullen (formerly of Mississippi State) and the Cats will be seeking to end their 31-game losing skid to the Gators.



