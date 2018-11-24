It was only fitting that Kentucky finished the regular season with yet another "first-time-since" performance.

The No. 15 Wildcats rolled up a season-high 601 yards in total offense on Saturday night at Cardinal Stadium en route to a 56-10 rout of arch-rival Louisville to reclaim the Governor's Cup and move to 9-3 on the season.

It marks the first time since 1977 that UK has won nine games in the regular season and only the third time since 1950.

It was also the most lopsided victory in the Governor's Cup rivalry since the Cats beat the Cards 73-0 in 1922.

"It was a lot of fun," UK head coach Mark Stoops said. "A little less dramatic than the last time we were in this locker room (winning on a late field goal by Austin MacGinnis in 2016). I prefer it this way."

Added Stoops: "A lot to be proud of tonight. The best record in 41 years at this school. That's a big deal."

Sophomore quarterback Terry Wilson played a huge role in the blowout, passing for 261 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 79 and an additional score.

"It felt great. I felt great. I just trusted the gameplan, my teammates, and let it rip," Wilson said of his best all-around performance at UK.

Wilson connected on touchdown passes with Lynn Bowden (28 and 13 yards) and Josh Ali (32 yards).

The UK ground game produced 340 yards, led by A.J. Rose with 112 and Benny Snell Jr. with 100. Snell scored two touchdowns (7 and 24 yards), while Rose (75) and freshman running back Kavosiey Smoke (37) each found the end zone once.

Kentucky outgained Louisville 601-305. Nearly half of those yards came on three plays by the Cards -- a 75-yard run by quarterback Malik Cunningham, a 40-yard run by Jeremy Smith, and a 32-yard run by Colin WIlson -- on an otherwise solid day by the UK defense.

The Cats' held Louisville (2-10) to only 79 yards through the air.

*****

In this Cats Illustrated "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK victory...

THE GOOD:

Kentucky played its most complete game of the season and let it all hang out on the offensive side of the ball. Oft-criticized Eddie Gran was dialing up deep balls, flea-flickers, reverses -- you name it -- in a fan-pleasing display of playbook creativity.

THE BAD:

The Cats have given up some explosive plays late in the season that were not occurring in the early portion of the schedule. The defensive staff will want to clean up some of those assignment/technique issues before the competition level takes a giant leap forward in the bowl game.

THE UGLY:

Louisville showed all the characteristics of a team that had quit on its coaches midway through this season and ultimately got head coach Bobby Petrino fired. The Cards were a trainwreck of undisciplined play with 12 penalties for 134 yards, many of them helping UK extend drives. At one point, it appeared UofL interim head coach Lorenzo Ward was throwing one of his players, tight end Mickey Crum, out of the game after the last of several personal foul penalties against the Cards. UK linebacker Kash Daniel said in the postgame that it was clear from the beginning of the game that UofL was more interested in fighting than playing football.

GAME BALL:

Terry Wilson, Kentucky -- The Oklahoma native played just how the UK staff and Big Blue Nation envisioned he would play when the Wildcats signed the junior college prospect last December. His passing on Saturday made him a true dual-threat weapon that the Cats will need in their bowl game matchup.

BY THE NUMBERS:

0 - Punts by the UK offense.

1st - Career appearance for freshman running back Kavosiey Smoke, who had four carries for 45 yards and his first touchdown as a Wildcat.

7.4 - Yards per carry by the UK ground game.

14th - Sack of the season for UK senior linebacker Josh Allen, adding to his school records for single-season and career sacks.

16-15 - UK took the lead in the all-time series against UofL.

46 - Career TDs for Benny Snell Jr., tying Kevin Faulk (LSU) for 3rd all-time in the SEC.

107 - Yards needed by Snell to break Sonny Collins' career rushing record at UK.

QUOTABLE:

"We came out for a dogfight. We were pissed off and embarrassed about what happened last year." -- UK linebacker Kash Daniel

UP NEXT:

The Cats await their bowl game invitation, a third straight under Stoops. Most projections have UK heading to the Sunshine State to play in either the Citrus Bowl (Orlando) or the Outback Bowl (Tampa). The opponent would likely come from the Big 10 in the form of Penn State, Northwestern or Wisconsin.