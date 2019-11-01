LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Ready or not, the Kentucky Wildcats are heading into the college basketball season.

The second-ranked Cats cruised to an 83-51 win over Kentucky State in their second and final exhibition game on Friday at Rupp Arena as a matchup against No. 1 Michigan State looms Tuesday night at the Champions Classic.

Kentucky leaned on defense in the lopsided tuneup, holding the Thorobreds to just 25.9% shooting from the field (14 of 54) and forcing 22 turnovers that led to 30 points for Cats.

While there were expected early-season hiccups for the UK offense, John Calipari's club thrived in transition with nearly half of its total points (37) coming on the break.

Sophomore guard Immanuel Quickley and freshman wing Kahlil Whitney each scored 15 points to lead the Cats. Grad transfer forward Nate Sestina contributed 13 points and eight rebounds, while freshman forward Keion Brooks Jr. added nine points and nine rebounds.

The rebounding effort was a big turnaround from the last time the Cats were on the court.

“I thought we did a better job today," Sestina said. "Guys were going after rebounds. It took a little bit. Coach Cal got on some guys at halftime. Some of the meeting was about getting rebounds. He was on my case about getting rebounds. (That) started a fire underneath some of the guys' butts and (we) went out and rebounded.”

Kentucky State was led by Shaq Athie and Grant Goode with 10 points apiece.

In this Cats Illustrated "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK victory...

THE GOOD:

Kentucky had a more determined effort on the boards than it showed in the exhibition opener against Georgetown College. The Cats were outrebounded by six their first time out but held a 43-33 advantage over the Thorobreds.

THE BAD:

The halfcourt offense was stagnant for most of the night. UK struggled against the KSU zone defense, shooting only 49.3 percent for the game against the much-smaller opponent and knocking down only six of 22 attempts from the arc.

THE UGLY:

Kentucky State actually mounted a 12-0 run in this game as the Cats experienced a lull midway through the second half. As a result, a 58-29 lead suddenly became 58-41 and left a lot of Big Blue faithful seriously concerned about whether UK is ready to open the regular season.

GAME BALL:

Kahlil Whitney, Kentucky -- This was a fantastic bounce-back game for the freshman wing from Chicago, who went scoreless and failed to pull down a rebound in 22 minutes of action against Georgetown College. He was much more aggressive tonight, and his confidence flowed from some early success. He finished with a nice all-around line that included 15 points, five rebounds, three assists, and three blocked shots.

BY THE NUMBERS:

4 - Second-chance points for Kentucky State.

6-for-22 - Kentucky's 3-point shooting.

25 - Assists for the Cats on 34 made buckets, led by 9 for Ashton Hagans.

35 - Bench points by UK, led by 15 from Immanuel Quickley.

44-20 - Halftime lead for Kentucky.

46 - Points in the paint for UK, while the Thorobreds managed just 12.

QUOTABLE:

"I think for our guys you saw a little bit better fight. We talked about that after the Georgetown game. Getting out-rebounded, this was a game that we focused all week on coming back and playing with a little more aggression, a little more fight on both ends of the floor, especially once the ball was shot." -- UK assistant coach Joel Justus.

UP NEXT:

Kentucky returns to action on Tuesday night in the season opener against No. 1 Michigan State at the Champions Classic in New York City. It will mark just the second time in NCAA Division I history that the top two teams in the AP Top 25 begin their respective seasons against one another. The only previous matchup was No. 1 Indiana versus No. 2 UCLA in 1975. The Cats and Spartans will tip off at approximately 9:30 ET on ESPN.



