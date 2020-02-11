Kentucky followed its worst offensive half of the season with its best on Tuesday night in Nashville.

The No. 12 Wildcats trailed 36-27 at halftime but used a 24-4 run as part of a 51-point second half in pulling away for a 78-64 win over upset-minded Vanderbilt.

Kentucky (19-5, 9-2 SEC) trailed by as many as 14 points in the first half, thanks in large part to the Commodores knocking down eight 3-pointers.

"I told (the team) they made eight 3s and we missed eight 1-footers," UK head coach John Calipari said. "If that happens, you're going to be behind."

That would not carry over to the second half.

Vanderbilt (9-15, 1-10 SEC) still led by nine with under 15 minutes to play before UK went on its decisive run. Kentucky's backcourt trio of Ashton Hagans, Tyrese Maxey, and Immanuel Quickley scored 18 of the 24 points during the run.

"We came out to be the aggressor in the second half," Hagans said.

The UK guards finished with 54 points on the night, led by Maxey with 25. Quickley followed with 18, including back-to-back 3-pointers with under four minutes remaining to help lock down the victory. Hagans flirted with what would have been the fourth triple-double in the Cats' storied history, recording 11 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists.

"We may have to open up the court and let these guards run downhill like everyone does to us," Calipari said.

Junior center Nick Richards added 12 points, seven rebounds, and three blocked shots for UK. Sophomore forward EJ Montgomery chipped in with six points, nine rebounds, and three blocked shots.

Vanderbilt got 20 points from Saben Lee, 13 from Scotty Pippen Jr., and 12 points and 10 rebounds from Dylan Disu. The latter was a big spark for the Dores in the first half but had just three points after the break.

The Cats held Vanderbilt to 37 percent shooting (22 of 59) from the field, including just three 3-pointers in the second half.

