RECAP: Cats bounce back strong, end Game 2 blues

UK's Ben Aklinski awaited a pitch in Saturday's game.
SEC Network
Jeff Drummond • CatsIllustrated.com
@JDrumUK
Managing Editor
Joined the Cats Illustrated staff in the summer of 2017. Veteran reporter and photographer who has covered UK sports dating back to 1987.

Kentucky finally shook its Game 2 blues.

The No. 11 Wildcats got a strong start from Zack Thompson and home runs from Luke Becker and Troy Squires in a 10-3 win over Tennessee on Saturday in Knoxville. It marked UK's first victory in a middle game of an SEC series after losing seven straight this season.

Getting Thompson back healthy proved to be huge for Kentucky (30-16, 11-12 SEC). The sophomore left-hander missed all of those previous seven middle games due to an injury but returned to toss three innings of no-hit baseball, striking out seven of the 11 batters he faced to get the Cats off on the right foot against the Vols.

Thompson exited after reaching his pitch-count limit set by the UK staff. He threw 51 pitches in his second appearance since returning from the injury. The first was a one-inning relief stint last weekend.

From there, a committee of six relievers did the job, holding Tennessee to just three runs on eight hits the rest of the way. Zach Haake (2-4) picked up the win, working a scoreless fifth inning.

In the sixth, the Cats gave him the lead on a three-run homer by Becker.

Tennessee (26-23, 9-14 SEC) clawed within 4-3 but the Cats put the game away with two runs in the seventh and four in the eighth, including Squires' three-run homer.

UK also got multi-hit games from Tristan Pompey and Coltyn Kessler after being held to only three hits as a team in a 6-2 loss on Friday. Kole Cottam, Luke Heyer and Trey Dawson each drove in runs for the Cats.

Sean Hunley (6-2) took the loss for the Vols, allowing three runs on six hits in 5.1 innings as the starter.

The series wraps up with the rubber match on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

