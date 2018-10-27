If there were any doubts remaining that this could be a special season for Kentucky, the Wildcats may have obliterated those on Saturday at Missouri.

The No. 12 Cats drove 81 yards in eight plays over the final 1:24, rallying to beat the Tigers 15-14 on a 2-yard touchdown pass from Terry Wilson to C.J. Conrad with no time remaining on the clock.

Missouri had been flagged for pass interference against seldom-used UK wide receiver Ahmad Wagner -- a 6-foot-5 transfer from the Iowa Hawkeyes basketball squad who does not have a catch this season -- on the previous play as time expired.

Kentucky had one final chance, and the Cats cashed in on it.

"I don't know if I've ever won one like that," said UK head coach Mark Stoops, whose team had been intercepted with 2:38 remaining, a turnover which appeared to have sealed the Cats' fate. "Just amazing. First of all, you gotta give credit to the defense, just to give us an opportunity against an offense like that, and the special teams...

"But even then, the offense has to go down and score. To have that kind of pressure on them and for them to respond, hopefully we'll get a lot of momentum from that."

It was the most improbable win of the season for Kentucky (7-1, 5-1 SEC), which struggled on the offensive side of the ball for most of the game but got a special teams touchdown, a blocked field goal, and an incredible defensive performance to give it a chance to win.

The Cats' defense recorded eight consecutive three-and-out possessions in the second half against Missouri (4-4, 0-4 SEC), which entered the game ranked No. 12 nationally in total offense (501 ypg) and No. 21 in scoring offense (38.6 ppg).

Meanwhile, sophomore wide receiver Lynn Bowden, who had a career-high 13 catches for 166 yards, delivered a 67-yard punt return for a touchdown with 5:18 remaining in the game to give UK a chance to make its comeback.

"Lynn was at another level tonight," Stoops said. "He told me on the sideline, 'Coach, I need this punt return.' I said, 'Go get it. Do your thing. Let's go.' Sure enough, he did."

Senior safety Darius West also made a big special teams play, blocking a field goal in the first quarter that loomed large in the final score.

Kentucky finished with 394 yards of total offense while holding Missouri to just 249. The Cats never got their nationally-ranked rushing offense clicking -- junior running back Benny Snell Jr. was held to 67 yards on 19 carries -- but Wilson shook off a mid-game benching to finish 22-of-31 for 267 yards and the game-winning touchdown to his senior tight end, Conrad.

Missouri's star quarterback, Drew Lock, was held to 165 yards passing and no touchdowns.

The victory sets up a showdown between Kentucky and No. 7 Georgia (7-1, 5-1 SEC) next week at Kroger Field in Lexington that could determine the SEC East championship. The Wildcats have never appeared in the league's title game since it was established in 1992.

*****

In this Cats Illustrated "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK victory...

THE GOOD:

Quite frankly, Kentucky's defense has outplayed this category. We need to upgrade to great. Many fans may have never envisioned a game in their lifetime in which the Cats held an SEC opponent, let alone one as potent as Missouri, to three-and-out on every possession for an entire half. Once again, senior linebacker Josh Allen was the ringleader with 11 tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks and two forced fumbles.

THE BAD:

Until the final drive, UK had issues finishing drives. The Cats were 3-for-14 on third down and 0-for-3 on fourth down, costing them several other scoring opportunities. The happiest man in the locker room might be offensive coordinator Eddie Gran, who was going to face some tough questions on unusual play-call decisions throughout the game.

THE UGLY:

The Cats were their own worst enemy at times, committing a pass interference penalty and two offsides infractions on plays that helped Missouri extend its possessions. The Tigers turned two of those into 14 points. Toss in a few dropped passes and missed open targets on the offensive side of the ball, and the performance was far from a thing of beauty.

GAME BALL:

Lynn Bowden, Kentucky - While I hesitate to give this to anyone who was not part of UK's remarkable defensive performance -- every one of those guys truly deserved to share it -- the Cats would still not have a chance to win the game if not for the game of Bowden's life. The electric performance at receiver and on special teams was exactly what UK envisioned when they signed the four-star prospect out of Youngstown, Ohio.

BY THE NUMBERS:

1st - Defensive player, Josh Allen, to record at least 11 tackles, two TFLs, two sacks and two forced fumbles in an FBS true road game since the 2000 season.

2.4 - Yards per rushing attempt by the Tigers.

3rd - Time this season the Cats have won an SEC game as an underdog of a touchdown or more (Florida 13.5, Mississippi State 10, Missouri 6.5).

4 - Straight wins by Kentucky in the series against Missouri. The Cats now lead the all-time series with the Tigers 6-3.

5 - Third-down conversions by Missouri in 16 attempts.

13-for-13 - Targets and receptions for UK receiver Lynn Bowden.

1977 - The last time UK posted a winning record in SEC play. The Cats clinched it for the first time in 41 years on Saturday.

QUOTABLE:

"I feel like we took it to another level tonight in being really united and finding a way to win... No excuses. You just man up and play." -- UK head coach Mark Stoops

UP NEXT:

The Cats return home for a showdown with last year's national runner-up, Georgia, that could determine who advances to Atlanta for the SEC championship game. The No. 7 Bulldogs defeated Florida 36-17 on Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla. Kickoff for the Cats and Dawgs is slated for 3:30 ET on CBS.