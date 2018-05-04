Kentucky entered Friday's series opener at Tennessee as one of the top offensive clubs in the SEC.

The No. 11 Wildcats were expected to get some good swings against the SEC's 13th-ranked pitching staff.

The Volunteers had different plans.

Three Tennessee pitchers combined to hold the potent UK offense to only three hits in a 6-2 victory at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville.

After taking a lead on a two-run home run by Kole Cottam in the first inning, the Cats put up eight zeroes on the scoreboard. Their frustrations were best summarized in the ninth inning when they loaded the bases with no outs and could not dent the plate.

Will Heflin, Zach Linginfelter and Garrett Crochet combined on the UT pitching gem.

Heflin started and worked 2.1 innings, allowing two runs on one hit and two walks. Linginfelter (3-4) tossed the next 5.2 innings, allowing no runs on two hits and four walks while striking out seven.

Crochet recorded the final three outs to escape the bases-loaded jam and earn his first save of the season.

Tennessee (26-22, 9-13 SEC) was led at the plate by shortstop Andre Lipcius, who went 4-for-4 with a home run and three RBI. Rightfielder Justin Ammons added two hits and an RBI for the Vols.

It was an off-night for UK starter Sean Hjelle (6-4) who was uncharacteristically tagged for five runs (four earned) on 10 hits over 5.2 innings on the mound.

Kentucky (29-16, 10-12 SEC) will attempt to bounce back in Game 2 of the series on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.



