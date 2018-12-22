Prior to departing for the CBS Sports Classic in Chicago, Kentucky coach John Calipari suggested Big Blue Nation was making it difficult for the Wildcats to put their season-opening loss to Duke behind them.

The Cats did their best to help bury the Nov. 6 blowout on Saturday, rolling to an 80--72 win over No. 9 North Carolina at the United Center. It marked their first win over a ranked opponent this season.

"Everybody, one loss became, 'The season's over,'" Calipari said. "This is a process. We play young people... and we're getting together on how we're playing. It's a process. We're figuring it out. Guys are in roles now.



"This was a good win."

No. 19 Kentucky (9-2) may find itself back on the national radar after being written off by many -- not just in its own fan base -- due to the 34-point loss to Duke. North Carolina (8-3) was coming off a 103-90 win over No. 4 Gonzaga, which is the only team to defeat the Blue Devils this season.

It was a balanced team effort for the Cats, who got 21 points from freshman wing Keldon Johnson, 20 from grad transfer forward Reid Travis, and 15 from freshman wing Tyler Herro.

UK also got big contributions from freshman guard Ashton Hagans, who was a stat-stuffer on both ends of the floor. He finished with seven points, seven steals, four rebounds, three assists, and three blocked shots.

Sophomore forward P.J. Washington added 11 points, 10 rebounds, and dished out a team-high eight assists in flirting with a triple-double for the Cats.

"That's who he should be every night we play," Calipari said.

Kentucky held the lead for the final 31 minutes of the game. The Cats took a 40-31 lead at the half and led by as many as 12. The Tar Heels got within six on two occasions but could draw no closer.

North Carolina was led by Cameron Johnson with 17 points. Luke Maye added 16 for the Heels

*****

In this Cats Illustrated "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK victory...

THE GOOD:

Kentucky played a complete game on both ends of the floor. The Cats knocked down nine 3-pointers, dished out assists on 24 of 28 buckets, outrebounded the Heels 43-33, and held UNC to 22 points under their season scoring average of 94.3 points per game.

THE BAD:

The Cats made it a bit more nerve-racking than it should have been by missing three of four free throws inside the final minute of play before Immanuel Quickley knocked down two with 24 seconds left to provide the winning margin.

THE UGLY:

UK committed 18 turnovers or the margin of victory would have been considerably larger. Higher turnovers are typical in a UNC-paced game, but Calipari would like to see about six shaved off that figure.

GAME BALL:

Ashton Hagans, Kentucky - The freshman guard set the tone for the Cats with his ball-hawking defense. Every time the Cats needed a key stop, it seemed like Hagans was there to swipe the ball from the Heels. Twice when UNC pulled within six in the second half he delivered a steal to help keep the Heels at bay. Hagans was also the primary defender on UNC guard Colby White, who was held to eight points after coming into the game with a 15.2 scoring average.

BY THE NUMBERS:

1 - Offensive rebound for UNC in the first half.

7 - Transition points for the Tar Heels in the first half.

7-3 - UK's record in the United Center.

+10 - Kentucky rebounding advantage.

11 - Steals for the Cats.

42 - Percent field-goal shooting by UNC.

QUOTABLE:

"This was the first game where I felt like it was a collective team effort." -- UK forward Reid Travis.

UP NEXT:

The Cats square off with Louisville (9-3) in the annual Bluegrass State rivalry game next Saturday at the KFC Yum Center.