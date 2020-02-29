LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Anyone hoping to derail Kentucky when March Madness arrives better have strong backcourt play.

So said Auburn coach Bruce Pearl after his Tigers fell 73-66 on Saturday at Rupp Arena on a day when the No. 8 Wildcats clinched their 49th SEC championship outright.

"I don't know three better guards in the league or the country," Pearl said of UK's starting backcourt featuring Ashton Hagans, Immanuel Quickley, and Tyrese Maxey. "What team has got three better guards that play defense, that can score the basketball? They are hard to guard.

"... I love them. I really like Kentucky's team. I really like their coach. They did an amazing job. I think they are very undervalued. I'll tell you right now, if we don't play them again, I am rooting for them to go a long way."

Kentucky (24-5, 14-2 SEC) avenged a 75-66 loss at Auburn on Feb. 1.

“Auburn is great, and you have to give credit where it’s due," Quickley said. "We beat them both times last year during the regular season and they beat us when it mattered in the Elite 8 game. You know the regular-seaosn (title) is great, but if we see them again we have to be prepared for the battle.”

The Cats' talented backcourt trio was the reason why UK came out on top this time. Quickley had a game-high 18 points and a career-high 12 rebounds, while Maxey followed with 17 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. Hagans added four points, five assists, and three steals.

It was a bounce-back game for Hagans, who has struggled with turnover issues late in the season.

"If you defend, you get five, six, seven assists and one turnover and you do the rebounding and all the stuff you're doing, we're going to win," UK coach John Calipari said of his sophomore point guard, who excelled despite going just 2-for-13 from the field.

Further underscoring their strong performance, the Cats' guards had just one turnover apiece on a day when UK committed just seven. They also shined at the free-throw line, combining to knock down 18 of 19, including an 11-for-11 day by Quickley, who has established himself as a frontrunner for SEC Player of the Year.

Kentucky center Nick Richards overcame foul trouble to score 14 points, and grad transfer forward Nate Sestina chipped in with 11 points off the bench.

All of that helped UK overcome a 2-for-13 day from the 3-point arc.

Auburn (24-5, 11-5 SEC) started the game hot, hitting its first four attempts from long range in building a nine-point lead, but made only four of 30 the rest of the way.

J'Von McCormick led the Tigers with 13 points. Samir Doughty, who had hurt the Cats in the past, including 23 points in this year's previous meeting, was held to only eight on 2-for-10 shooting from the field.

Kentucky held Auburn to 36.1% (22 of 61) shooting on the day. The Tigers also missed nine of their 22 free-throw attempts.

"We had a hard time converting them, and we fouled too much," Pearl said.

