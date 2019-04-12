LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Like any college football head coach following a spring game, Kentucky's Mark Stoops had mixed feelings about the Blue team's 64-10 romp over the White squad on Friday night at Kroger Field.

Big plays on one side meant breakdowns on the other.

Seeing an improved passing game and explosiveness from the first-unit offense, however, was an encouraging sign for the seventh-year UK boss.

"Obviously, good for one side of the ball," Stoops said. "... I saw some good explosive plays."

Kentucky scored touchdowns from 42, 24, 87 and 27 yards on the night. The Wildcats also got a 60-yard pass completion, a 42-yard run and a 52-yard field goal from redshirt freshman kicker Chance Poore to highlight an entertaining night for the 16,665 fans in attendance.

Junior quarterback Terry Wilson impressed with improved accuracy in the passing game, connecting on 10 of 12 attempts for 191 yards and two touchdowns, including a 42-yard strike to Lynn Bowden to open the scoring and a 60-yard completion to Isaiah Epps.

"We've been hitting them (in spring practice)," Stoops said of the deep balls which UK struggled to convert during their 10-3 Citrus Bowl campaign. "We've been working hard at getting the ball down the field, and we've been converting quite a few."

Backup quarterback Gunnar Hoak, who may be entertaining a grad transfer later this spring, also showed why he could be an important piece of the UK offense. The junior from Ohio completed 23 of 30 passes for 262 yards and two touchdowns while splitting time between both squads.

Bowden, a junior who is expected to be the star of the UK offense this season, had four catches for 66 yards and a touchdown. Epps, a junior, had four catches for 97 yards. Redshirt freshman receiver Bryce Oliver had a breakout performance with five catches for 63 yards.

"They caught the ball consistently today," UK offensive coordinator Eddie Gran said. "... Today they made some contested catches. One was out of bounds with Ahmad (Wagner) but he went up and grabbed it. I thought Bryce Oliver came to play and made some really good catches, and it was nice to see Epps finish that deep ball. Terry threw a great deep ball.

"Those are the ones we've got to make. Some of them aren't routine. If we can make those and help our quarterback out and be explosive, it's nice not to need a 15-play drive when you can have a six-play drive. We're going to need that this year."

Going into a season facing the challenge of replacing the school's all-time leading rusher, Benny Snell Jr., Kentucky also got good performances from its running backs.

A.J. Rose, a junior expected to step into the starting job at tailback, had 86 yards on 11 carries and scored three touchdowns. Redshirt freshmen Kavosiey Smoke and Chris Rodriguez rushed for 132 and 55 yards, respectively. Smoke had two touchdowns, including an 87-yard outburst, while Rodriguez added one.

Junior safety Davonte Robinson had eight tackles to lead the Blue defensive effort. Sophomore linebacker Chris Oats added seven stops. Sophomore linebacker Jordan Wright recorded an interception for the Blue squad.

"We did some good things," said first-year UK defensive coordinator Brad White. "We got off the field on third down... But we need some of those guys on the White team to elevate their game. Some of those guys are going to have to be contributors for us because injuries happen, things happen."