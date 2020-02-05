LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kentucky had its toughness challenged by John Calipari after being dominated in the rebound column on Saturday in a loss to Auburn.

The UK boss warned that worse could be coming on Tuesday night as Mississippi State, one of the nation's top rebounding teams, paid a visit to Rupp Arena.

The Wildcats' starting big men, Nick Richards and EJ Montgomery, answered the call, combining for 39 points and 19 rebounds to lead No. 15 Kentucky to an 80-72 win over the Bulldogs.

Richards, a junior center, recorded his 10th double-double of the season by posting a career-high 27 points and 11 rebounds. Montgomery, a sophomore forward, added 12 points, eight rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot in one of his best games as a Wildcat.

"EJ was ridiculous," Calipari said. "That's my vision of him. That's what I think he is... The conditioning is starting to pay off. Now, he's got to step on the gas and even go farther."

Montgomery was also the primary defender on Mississippi State's Reggie Perry, the reigning SEC Player of the Week, who was held to just 14 points on a 4-for-16 shooting night from the field.



"It feels good," Montgomery said. "Just my competitive edge, just trying to go out there and compete... Nick is playing really good right now, and I'm just trying to keep up with him."

"Reggie has been playing so good and he was bound to have a bad night," MSU coach Ben Howland said. "I think he got a little sped up because he had a couple bunnies that he missed, and he's got to make those."

Added Howland: "(Kentucky's frontcourt) was really outstanding. They're both really good players. I mean, Richards is one of the most dominant bigs in all of college basketball."

Kentucky (17-5, 7-2 SEC) also got 21 points from sophomore guard Immanuel Quickley, who went 14-for-14 at the free-throw line on a night when the Cats sank 31 of 36 attempts.

The Cats, who never trailed in the game, shot 44.4% (24 of 54) from the field and capitalized on 25 fast-break points.

Mississippi State (14-8, 5-4 SEC) saw its five-game win streak snapped. The Bulldogs were led by DJ Stewart Jr. and Robert Woodard II with 15 points apiece but were held to 36.8% shooting (25 of 68) from the field.