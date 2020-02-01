Kentucky saw its four-game win streak come to a crashing halt on Saturday at Auburn.

The Tigers pulled it off by crashing the glass.

No. 17 Auburn (19-2, 6-2 SEC) outrebounded the taller Cats 42-28, turning 17 offensive rebounds into 17 second-chance points on its way to a 75-66 win over the Wildcats.

Samir Doughty scored 23 points to lead the Tigers, who overcame 35% shooting from the field with rebounding and 44 trips to the free-throw line. Doughty was 14-of-15 at the line.

No. 13 Kentucky (16-5, 6-2 SEC) saw its four-game win streak halted. The Cats got poor performances from their top two players on the season, point guard Ashton Hagans and center Nick Richards, who combined for just 12 points and seven rebounds with six turnovers.

"No one played well," said UK head coach John Calipari, stressing the 'no one' in his critique.

"Here’s what I said after: ‘We all had a bad day – me included -- but give Auburn the credit. They were more physical. They created more fouls than us, obviously. And the crazy thing is we had our chance."

The Cats led for most of the night, including a 60-59 edge with 4:11 to play. But Auburn dominated down the stretch, outscoring UK 16-6 the rest of the way.

In addition to Doughty's big effort, the Tigers got 14 points from Isaac Okoro, 12 from Austin Wiley, and 11 from Danjel Purifoy.

Kentucky was led by Immanuel Quickley with 23 points and Tyrese Maxey with 22. No other player scored more than seven for the Cats.

*****

In this Cats Illustrated "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK victory…

THE GOOD:

Contrary to John Calipari's assessment, it seemed like Immanuel Quickley and Tyrese Maxey played fairly well in this game. They scored 45 of the Cats' 66 points, thanks in large part to 19-of-22 free-throw shooting. That should have been enough to overcome a bad game from either Aston Hagans or Nick Richards, but not both.

THE BAD:

Ashton Hagans turned the ball over six times in 21 minutes of play. He has 15 turnovers in the last three games, which makes it difficult for John Calipari to continue promoting him as the best point guard in the country.

THE UGLY:

A two-part category tonight: (Part I) Kentucky got crushed on the boards by 14. In their five losses this season, the Cats have been outrebounded in four of them and broke even in the other; (Part II) This game featured 49 person fouls and 68 free throws in 40 minutes of "action." The league continues to struggle with officiating that, while not necessarily biased, hurts its entertainment value.

GAME BALL:

Samir Doughty, Auburn -- The 6-foot-4 wing was a pain for the Cats from start to finish, scoring a game-high 23 points. Sixteen of those came in the first half, which likely kept Auburn from falling behind by double digits. Doughty was just 4-for-10 from the field but came up large at the free-throw line, where he was 14-of-15. He also pulled down five rebounds and added a steal to his line.

BY THE NUMBERS:

2nd - Loss of the season for Kentucky when leading at halftime. The Cats took a 35-34 lead into the break.

10 - Straight games in double-figure scoring for UK's Immanuel Quickley.

+14 - Auburn advantage in the rebound column, led by 10 from Austin Wiley.

19th - Loss by UK under John Calipari when holding an opponent under 40% from the field. The Cats have won 91.2% of those games. Three of those 19 have come this season.

44 - Free-throw attempts for Auburn were the most by a UK opponent since Kansas shot 47 on Jan. 30, 2016.

62-33 - The Cats' record against AP Top 25 opponents under John Calipari, including a 3-2 mark this season.

94-21 - Kentucky's lead in the all-time series against Auburn, but the Tigers have won three of the last five.

QUOTABLE:

"The end of the first half cost us the game. We had a six-point lead, and we just do our own thing." -- UK coach John Calipari

UP NEXT:

Kentucky returns to action on Tuesday at Rupp Arena against Mississippi State. The Bulldogs (14-7, 5-3 SEC) topped Tennessee 86-73 on Saturday in Starkville, Miss. Tipoff for the Cats and Bulldogs is slated for 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.



